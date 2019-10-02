Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar is all set to offer his fans with another action-drama for which he's busy shooting in Hyderabad. As per the recent reports, the actor will joined by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh for the mega climax of the film.

Akshay Kumar always seems to have the right taste of choosing the films and if we look at the past years he has had given many hit movies. The actor was last seen in the film Mission Mangal which was proven as the blockbuster hit. While Akshay enjoyed and celebrated the success of the film followed by which he jetted off to London to celebrate his birthday with his family. Now when the actor has returned to the work, he is busy prepping for his upcoming film Sooryavanshi.

The film is directed by action director Rohit Shetty and is co-produced by Karan Johar. The film also stars Katrina Kaif as a female lead and it is said to have multiple protagonists which include the bad boy of Bollywood Gulshan Grover. As per the recent updates, the climax of the film is being shot in Hyderabad on a 20-day schedule. The film went on floors in May this year and since then the film managed to create a buzz. The major part of the film was shot in Hyderabad and now the cast and crew of the film are back again in the city to shoot the mega climax.

As per the latest developments of the film, Rohit Shetty has decided to unite his Simmba actor Ranveer Singh and Singham actor Ajay Devgn along with Akshay in the film for a major climax sequence. It will interesting to watch when the three super cops of Bollywood will come together in a film. The three of them have earlier managed to impress their fans with their cop avatar.

According to a source, the film will be a grand finale with Simmba, Singham and Sooryavanshi uniting to fight a larger-than-life situation. Rohit and his writers have been working on framing the perfect climax for months and have finally framed it so as to do justice with the three of them in the climax.

The film is slated for release on March 2020 and Rohit will wrap up the movie with the short schedule in Goa and a romantic song with Akshay and Katrina.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App