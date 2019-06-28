Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar recently shares a behind the scene photo on his Instagram handle which is surfacing online, In a photo Rohit Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Vivan Bhatena and other actors pointing the gun towards a bald man and captioned it, when actions are over, shoot the fight master. Sooryavanshi will hit the screens on March 27, 2020.

Sooryavanshi: Sooryavanshi helmed by Rohit Shetty is making lot of waves ever since it was announced in the climax of last year release Simmba. These days several BTS pictures and videos are surfacing online shared by the star cast of the movie.

Earlier today Akshay Kumar shares a Behind the scene moment on his Instagram handle, In the photo, Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty, Vivan, and other star cast were pointing guns towards a bald man, and to this Akshay wrote, when actions are over, shoot the fight master #sooryavanshi giving love to the big man with golden head who kept us alive in this epic crazy month.

Actor Vivan Bhatena also shares the same photo with a caption read, Lol…Chor Pakda Gaya(caught the thief ) #schedule wrap for him #Hyderabad #ramoji #sooryavanshi. Vivan also shares his experience working with the crew and wrote, the best unit he has ever worked with. The team is so confident and composed about everything they do #blessed #actorslife #crazymadfun.

Talking about Sooryavanshi, the star cast apart from Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, Neena Gupta, Abhimanyu Singh, Vivan Bhatena, Sikander Kher, Nicharica Raizada and many others will be seen in the movie.

Recently, Actors Akshay and Katrina Kaif recreated the song Tip Tip Barsa Pani storms the internet, while the reports says, that the budget of the movie Sooryavanshi would be counted as the costliest cop movie ever made in the history of Bollywood, the movie will hit the screens on March 27, 2020.

