Sooryavanshi: Sooryavanshi will mark as the third movie from Rohit Shetty's cop universe after Singham and Simmba. The movie which will star Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles are set to release on March 27, 2020. Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Mission Mangal which is slated to hit this year on August 15, 2019.

Sooryavanshi: Rohit Shetty who is currently shooting his upcoming cop universe masala entertainer film Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles is set to hit the theatres on March 27 next year. The movie apart from them will also star Rakhta Charita, Gulaal actor Abhimanyu Singh as the villain and will be tutored by Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty personally for the action scenes!

We all know how big of a fan is Akshay Kumar of deadly scenes and many pictures from the sets have surfaced, be it riding a motorcycle or falling from the helicopter, Akshay Kumar loves the adrenaline rush! So it won’t be a surprise if he turns tutor on the sets to teach action scenes!

Abhimanyu Singh, the villain, in an interview with leading daily revealed that he would be seen jumping from one building to another and the action sequence was stretching up to 13-15 days, so he was a bit nervous but then Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar made me comfortable and rehearsed scenes with me and made sure I remember every bit before cameras rolled.

Furthermore, he said that Rohit sir helped him maintain balance and posture after the jump. From Jumping from buildings to walking on a ladder between two buildings, we are sure the movie is going to be full of action sequences.

The makers recently finished the Hyderabad Schedule and are ready for the next part! One more such news which has gone viral is Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif will be seen in the reprised version of Tip Tip Barsa Pani!

