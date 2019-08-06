Akshay Kumar opens up about box office clash with Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt's Inshallah in an interview. Says it is good a clash was averted but it is bound to happen. See inside.

Akshay Kumar has hit kitty full of movies! From starring in Mission Mangal to featuring in action-filled entertainer Sooryavanshi to Good News to Laxxmi bomb to Housefull 4, Akshay Kumar is on a roll to do as many movies he can in a year. As Akshay Kumar is busy working with Rohit Shetty in his cop drama movie Sooryavanshi, he in a recent interview revealed that he is happy that they averted a clash with Salman Khan’s Inshallah.

Akshay said that it is always a good sign that the two movies do not come at the same time. It is good that the clash was averted. The movie Sooravanshi will star Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif together after a decade in the Rohit Shetty’s action drama movie. Earlier it was supposed to release on Eid 2020 but it remains booked for Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt’s Inshallah. Now Sooryavanshi will release on March 27, 2020.

Furthermore, Akshay in the interview said that there are 210 Hindi films in making and 52 weeks so a clash with many movies is likely to happen. So it is bound to have two or three films releasing on the same date. Salman Khan made the announcement of Sooryavanshi date change in June where he wrote Rohit Shetty is like my younger brother and today he has proved it- Sooryavanshi to release on March 27, 2020.

But soon after the announcement, Akshay Kumar got trolled for giving into Salman Khan’s demands to which he wrote I get it you are angry but I took the project Sooryavanshi with a very positive outlook so let’s continue making and releasing it in the same way.

See tweet:

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has signed another film this week- Bachchan Pandey. The movie will release on Christmas 2020.

Check out the poster of the film here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App