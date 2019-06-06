Sooryavanshi: One of the much-anticiapted film of next year, Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi has found its Bad Man in Gulshan Grover. Not just that, Anupam Kher's son Sikandar Kher too has joined the cast of Rohit Shetty directorial.

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar is all set to enter the cop universe again after Rowdy Rathore with Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi. As more news from the cast of Sooryavanshi is coming, the latest reports suggest that Bollywood Badman Gulshan Grover will play the role of the antagonist in the mega-budget film.

In a recent interview, Gulshan Grover revealed that he is a big fan of Rohit Setty’s directorial and wants to be a part of it and hence Gulshan Grover will play the role of the villain. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Gulshan Grover, the film will also star Katrina Kaif in the female lead.

The duo-Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif will be seen together on screens after a decade, they were last seen in the blockbuster hit movie Namastey London. Sooryanvanshi will mark as the third franchise of Rohit Shetty cop universe after Ajay Devgn starrer Singham, and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba.

Well this won’t be the first time, Akshay Kumar and Gulshan Grover has starred together, their prior movies are- Sabse Bada Khiladi, Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi, Hera Pheri, Khiladiyo Ka Khiladi, Family, Mohra, Angaaray, Mera Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahin, Khiladi 420, Mere Jeewan Saathi, and Maidan E Jung.

