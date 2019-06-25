Sooryavanshi: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is among the most hardworking actors who leaves no chance of astonishing his fans with his acting as well as action sequences. Reports reveal that Akshay Kumar will take a two-day break from the shoot of his upcoming film Sooryavanshi.

Akshay Kumar to take a break from the shoot of Rohit Shetty's film

Sooryavanshi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is among the most talented actors of the industry who leaves no chance of impressing his fans with his phenomenal acting along with some outstanding action sequences. Akshay Kumar is currently having a busy schedule as he is lined up with a series of films in his kitty this year. Currently, the actor is busy shooting for his upcoming film Sooryavanshi which is directed by Rohit Shetty and also features Bollywood star Katrina Kaif in lead roles. In the film, Akshay Kumar is portraying the role of a cop.

Recently, the reports revealed that the actor will be soon taking a two-day break from the shoot. Reports also revealed that Akshay Kumar will soon shoot for a song for the film Housefull 4. The comedy-drama film is directed by Farhad Samji and is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Housefull 4 features Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. Reports reveal that the song is composed by Sohail Sen and Akshay Kumar will shoot for the song on June 28 and 29.

After Sooryavanshi, the actor will then appear in Good News opposite Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles. Good news is a romantic comedy film which is directed by Raj Mehta and is produced by Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. Post to Good News, the actor will then feature in Mission Mangal with costars Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan in lead roles.

