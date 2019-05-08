Sooryavanshi first look: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has shared the first look of Akshay Kumar from Sooryavanshi. The film is an addition to Rohit Shetty's cop universe after Singham starring Ajay Devgn and Simmba starring Ranveer Singh. Slated to hit the screens on Eid 2020, Sooryavanshi also stars Katrina Kaif and Neena Gupta.

Ever since the announcement of the film, Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar has been all the right buzz. An addition to the filmmaker’s cop-series, the expectations from Sooryavanshi are quite high after the blockbuster success of Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba. As the film goes on floors, Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has shared the first still from Sooryavanshi.

Sharing the still on his Instagram account, Rohit Shetty introduced Akshay Kumar as the head of ghost department of police force. In the photo, Akshay can be seen donning a casual attire and leading an Anti-Terrorism Squad. Dressed in a black t-shirt with brown pants, Akshay looks like a fierce officer as he walks down an alley.

Along with Akshay Kumar, Sooryavanshi also stars Katrina Kaif and Neena Gupta in key roles. Before Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan have worked together in films like Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Singh Is Kinng, Namaste London, Tees Maar Khan and De Dana Dan. According to the latest reports, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn will also be making a special appearance in the film. Earlier this week, the makers of the film shared a photo of the three stars completing Rohit Shetty’s cop universe.

The first look of Sooryavanshi was attached before the end credits of Ranveer Singh’s Simmba. The makers of the film have also released the official posters of Sooryavanshi revealing the release date. Sooryavanshi will release on the occasion of Eid 2020 and will clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Inshallah starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt. After Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar will be seen in films like Mission Mangal, Good News, Housefull 4 and Laxmi Bomb.

