Sooryavanshi first poster: Akshay Kumar shares glimpses from the cop-drama

Sooryavanshi first poster: After the massive success of cop drama Simmba, Director Rohit Shetty is back again with another cop drama sequel- Sooryavnshi, which will star Akshay Kumar in lead role. Earlier today Akshay Kumar took to his official social media handles to share two posters of his upcoming film. In the poster, he looks daring as ever, dressed in a police avatar, with black aviators and is seen running amid chaos. He captioned his look as Bullet for a bullet! get ready for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi this eid 2020.

The action-packed, masala entertainment will be another movie from Rohit Shetty’s police universe after Ajay Devgn’s Singham, Ranveer Singh’s Simmba and now Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi. The Ranveer Sigh fans and the audience who saw Simmba remember Akshay Kumar’s entry as the Anti- Terror squad chief. Take a look at the posters here:

Simmba was one of the highest grossing movies of the year 2018 and had earned more than Rs 200 crores at the box office.

This wont be the first time we will see Akshay in a cop avatar some of his other movies were he was seen as the daring cop were- Police Force (2004), Aan (2004), Rowdy Rathore (2012), Khakee (2004), Gabbar (2015), Special 26 (2013).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cHB2oVCNu1A

