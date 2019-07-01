Sooryavanshi: Karan Johar recently shared a BTS video from the film and further warned the fans saying that this is what happens when Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty collaborate. The cop-drama film will hit the silver screens on March 27, 2020. Take a look at the video:

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are all set for their upcoming film Sooryavanshi. The cop drama film is among the highly anticipated films as fans are eagerly waiting for the duo to reunite after the film Tees Maar Khan in 2010. Recently, the producer Karan Johar shared a BTS video from the film and further quoted that this is what happens when Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar come together.

The video showcases a glimpse of the action-packed film which features the entire team behind the film. Sooryavanshi is the costliest cop film in the history of India cinema. In the film, Akshay Kumar will play the role of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi who is the Chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad and Katrina Kaif will play the role of Akshay Kumar’s on-screen wife.

Currently, the shoot of the film is being held in Hyderabad along with some songs. Moreover, together Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif will also recreate the hit song of 90’s Tip Tip Barsa Paani which originally featured Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar in the film Mohra.

Behind the scenes of India’s very own cinematic universe. Oh… and trust me, this is just the tip of the iceberg. That’s what happens when #RohitShetty and @akshaykumar get together. #Sooryavanshi @RanveerOfficial @ajaydevgn pic.twitter.com/MKdlo9WARL — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 1, 2019

After hit films like Singham and Simba, Rohit Shetty wanted to expand his cop universe, so he planned Sooryavanshi. Reports reveal that the expectations from the film are very high as this will the first collaboration of Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty. The film is set to hit the theatres on March 27, 2020. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also features Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Gulshan Grover and Niharica Raizada in supporting roles.

