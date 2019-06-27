Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are all set for their action film Sooryavanshi which is directed by Rohit Shetty. After sharing a picture with Akshay Kumar in a bathrobe, Katrina Kaif has again set the Internet on fire with her latest picture with Rohit Shetty. Take a look at the picture–

Katrina Kaif adds to her towel series by posing with Rohit Shetty after Akshay Kumar

Sooryavanshi: Bollywood star Katrina Kaif is among the most stunning actors who leaves no chance of making her fans go weak in the knees with her smoking hot pictures and sizzling videos on social media. Currently, the actor is gearing up for her upcoming film Sooryavanshi with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. In the film, Katrina Kaif and Akshay will be recreating the Blockbuster hit song Tip Tip Barsa Paani from the film Mohra.

From last few days, Katrina Kaif has been sharing pictures after her shoot with caption–towel series. In the first picture, the actor was posing with Akshay Kumar draped in white towels. In the second picture, Katrina Kaif shared a picture with choreographer Farah Khan and now, just a few days back, the actor shared a picture with her director Rohit Shetty.

In the latest picture, Katrina can be seen dressed in a white towel and Rohit can be seen standing in front of her. With an adorable caption and smiling faces, the picture has currently created a buzz on the Internet.

Talking about the film, Sooryavanshi is a story of ATS Chief played by Akshay Kumar. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif will be seen as Akshay Kapoor’s on-screen wife. Together, both Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar have shared screens together many times and now are collaborating after 6 years. Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar lastly appeared in Tees Maar Khan in the year 2012. Sooryavanshi will hit the silver screens on March 27, 2020.

