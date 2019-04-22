Sooryavanshi: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has been announced as the leading lady of Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi. Directed by Rohit Shetty and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Sooryavanshi is slated for a release on Eid 2020. Before this, the duo have starred in films like Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Namaste London, Singh Is Kingg, Welcome and De Dana Dan.

After charming the audience with their picture-perfect chemistry in films like Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Namaste London, Singh Is Kingg, Welcome and De Dana Dan, Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are all set to reunite after almost a decade for Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi. The makers of the film welcomed Katrina on-board by sharing a picture of the entire team featuring Akshay, Katrina, Rohit and Karan Johar. Sharing the photo on his Instagram account, Akshay welcomed Katrina to the cop universe and called her their Sooryavanshi girl.

In the photo, the men of Sooryavanshi can be seen donning dapper in their casual attire while Katrina looks stunning in a red floral top paired with ripped denim. Helmed by Rohit Shetty and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Sooryavanshi is an addition to the filmmaker’s cop series including Singham, Singham 2 starring Ajay Devgn and Simmba starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan.

Sooryavanshi is slated for a theatrical release on the occasion of Eid 2020 and will clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Inshallah starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt. Before the annoucement, reports were rife that Katrina has already shot for the poster of the film. According to the latest report by an entertainment portal, Sooryavanshi will be the remake of Kannada film Tagaru starring Shiva Rajkumar that released in 2020.

After the Zero debacle, Katrina Kaif will be seen in the upcoming film Bharat co-starring Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Tabu, Jackie Shroff among many others. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has films like Mission Mangal alongside Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha and many others, Good News co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, Kanchana remake alongside Kiara Advani in his kitty.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More