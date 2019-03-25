Akshay Kumar film Sooryavanshi: Rohit Shetty is all set to create a buzz with his upcoming cop film Sooryavanshi which features Akshay Kumar in lead role. Recently, the reports revealed that Akshay Kumar is keen to share the screens with Katrina Kaif in the movie but nothing can be confirmed yet. The movie will hit the silver screens during Eid 2020.

Rohit Shetty is counted amongst the most hardworking filmmakers of the industry and is best known for his action cop movies. After Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba, the creative director is now up with Sooryavanshi that features Akshay Kumar. It seems that the action actor Akshay Kumar will have a busy schedule as he has a list of films in his kitty this year with movies like Housefull 4, Hera Pheri 3, Good News and many more. From a long time, there has been a lot of buzz regarding the leading lady who will feature opposite Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi.

Earlier, there were speculations that Jacqueline Fernandez will be on board but recently, the reports revealed that Akshay Kumar wants to work with Katrina Kaif in the film. Earlier to this also, Akshay has shared the screens with Katrina Kaif in movies like Welcome, De Dana Dan, Singh Is Kinng and now the actor is keen to work with Katrina Kaif in Sooryavanshi. However, the entry of Katrina Kaif in Sooryavanshi is not confirmed yet. The movie will hit the silver screens during Eid 2020 and it is anticipated that the movie can clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic flick Inshallah that features Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan.

Rohit Shetty introduced the role of Akshay Kumar at the end of Simmba as Veer Sooryavanshi, who is chief of Anti-Terrorism Squad. The reports also revealed that Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn can also appear as Bajirao Singham and Sanghram Bhalerao in Sooryavanshi. Some time back, the director of the film revealed that the script of the film is still in the developing stage and nothing is confirmed regarding the female lead’s role.

Talking about Akshay Kumar work front, the actor is currently enjoying the success of his recently released film Kesari which has done wonders at the box office and earned approximately Rs 21 crore on its opening day. Akshay is also busy shooting for his films Good News and Mission Mangal. Akshay will share the screens with Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in Good News and will appear with Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha in Mission Mangal.

