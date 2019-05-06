Sooryavanshi: Bollywood actor Neena Gupta, who recently got applauded for her performance in Badhaai Ho, has joined the star-cast of Sooryavanshi. In the film, Neena Gupta will play the role of Akshay Kumar's mother. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and will hit the screens on Eid 2020.

Sooryavanshi: Neena Gupta is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood industry. After impressing the film critics and audience alike with her performance in Badhaai Ho co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, the actor has joined the star cast of Sooryavanshi. In the film, Neena Gupta will play Akshay Kumar’s mother in the film. One of the most anticipated films of 2020, Sooryavanshi also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role.

Expressing her excitement for coming on-board, Neena Gupta has been quoted by a news portal as saying that she has a very interesting role in Sooryavanshi as she isn’t playing a stereotypical mother who asks his son about food and marriage. Her role has several dimensions and there is a new temperament to the role of a mother.

Neena Gupta also revealed that the audience will be witnessing a different dynamic between Akshay, Katrina and her. She is looking forward to explore this new, sweet and interesting space. Praising Rohit Shetty’s films, the actor said that the director has made some amazing films that have been appreciated by the audience.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Sooryavanshi is an addition to Rohit Shetty’s cop drama series Singham, Singham 2 and Simmba. The makers of the film shared the first glimpse of Sooryavanshi at the end of Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan’s Simmba. Slated to hit the silver screens on Eid 2020, Sooryavanshi will clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Inshallah starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt. Along with Sooryavanshi, Neena Gupta will be also be seen in Ashwiny Iyer’s film Panga co-starring Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill.

