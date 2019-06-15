Sooryavanshi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has requested fans to not start or participate in negative trends against Sooryavanshi. The negative trends started after Rohit Shetty shifted Sooryavanshi's release date to avoid a clash with Salman Khan's Inshallah.

Sooryavanshi: One of the biggest film clashes of 2020 between Salman Khan’s Inshallah and Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi has been averted. However, the latest development has not gone down well with several fans who participated in negative trends on Twitter. Dismayed by the trends, Akshay Kumar tweeted on Friday that he requests everyone with folded hands to not start or participate in such trends. He added that he decided to do Sooryavanshi on a positive note and he wants the making and release to go on the same note.

After his tweet, fans responded that they want Sooryavanshi to release on Eid while some responded that they are sure Sooryavanshi will be a huge box office hit. Earlier this week, Salman Khan shared a photo with Rohit Shetty and said that he always thought of the latter as his younger brother and he has proved it today. Furthermore, he revealed that Sooryavanshi will release on March 27, 2020.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi stars Katrina Kaif as the leading lady while Neena Gupta will play Akshay’s mother in the film. Meanwhile, Inshallah will be helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Alia Bhatt opposite Salman Khan.

Here’s how fans responded to Akshay Kumar’s plea against negative trends:

Sir We Want Sooryavanshi Only In Eid…Don't Play With Our Emotions 🙏🙏🙏 #Sooryavanshi — Mumin (@ImMumin) June 14, 2019

We will surely support #Sooryavanshi and make it a huge success at the box office #Sooryavanshiwillrock. Aapke fans will never disappoint you. @VeerAkkians — gurupreet singh (@GuruDhanyal54) June 14, 2019

Thnx you sir for tweet.

Negative trend are part of twitter.

Dont give attention in that.

We believe in you.

Love you akki #Sooryavanshi pic.twitter.com/jeoPPpVaco — Wicked Viki 🏌 (@KhiladiVikas25) June 14, 2019

Along with Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in upcoming films like Mission Mangal, Laxmmi Bomb, Good News and Housefull 4.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App