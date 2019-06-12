Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi will be released on March 27 this year. The film is being helmed by Rohit Shetty and Salman Khan announced its release date on Twitter.

The release date of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi has finally been released. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday took to Twitter to announce that Sooryavanshi will be released on March 27, 2020. Along with the announcement, Salman shared a photo with Rohit Shetty and wrote that he is his younger brother and has proved it as well.

Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role and co-starring Katrina Kaif is being helmed by popular filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The film is being backed by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions and Rohit Shetty under the banner of Rohit Shetty Picturez.

Sooryavanshi will be distributed by Reliance Entertainment. Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar’s last collaboration titled Simmba emerged as a huge blockbuster and now there are many expectations from Sooryavanshi as well.

I always thought of him as my younger brother and today he proves it… #RohitShetty Sooryavanshi releasing on 27th March, 2020. pic.twitter.com/KGHsej3Bow — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 12, 2019

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif will be reuniting on-screen after a long gap of 9 years. They were last seen together in comedy film Tees Maar Khan. Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif have worked in several films together such as De Dana Dan, Blue, Singh Is Kinng, Welcome, Namastey London and Humko Deewana Kar Gaye.

Sooryavanshi is the story of a brave cop named DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, who is the head of Anti-Terrorism Squad. The film also stars Neena Gupta, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Sikander Kher, Kavi Raz, Vivan Bhatena and Diganth Manchale in supporting roles.

Sooryavanshi is slated to hit the silver screen on March 27 next year and is one of the most awaited films as we get to see action hero Akshay Kumar in a film which is being directed by action-director Rohit Shetty.

