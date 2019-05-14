Sooryavanshi: Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who is currently working on his upcoming film Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar, has opened up about signing Katrina Kaif for the film. He has said that Katrina Kaif plays an important role and it is an apt film for both of them. He has also revealed that he plans to add female cops in his cop universe.

Sooryavanshi: Rohit Shetty opens up on signing Katrina Kaif, reveals his cop universe will also have female cops Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif is one of the most anticipated films of 2020. The excitement for the film among the audience are especially high after the blockbuster success of Rohit Shetty’s previous cop films Singham and Simmba that featured Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh as male cops. In his latest interaction with a news portal, Rohit Shetty has opened up about signing Katrina Kaif for the film.

Speaking about collaborating with Katrina Kaif for Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty said she has a very good role in the film. They have been trying to work with each other for a film since a long time but this one seems like an apt film for both of them.

On being asked about his plans to expand the cop universe, the filmmaker said that they thought about it after making the Singham franchise and it led to Simmba. They then merged the elements of Singham and Simmba’s world and added a new element with Sooryavanshi. Despite being a big risk, it worked. He added that he plans to grow the cop universe with time and add female cops.

Along with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, the film also stars Neena Gupta in a key role. Helmed by Rohit Shetty and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Sooryavanshi is slated to hit the silver screens on Eid 2020. The film will clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated film Inshallah with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Reacting to the box office clash, Katrina Kaif had earlier told a news portal that Salman loves Akshay and Rohit. With this, he will always be supportive of her in the workplace so she doesn’t think that he will let his film clash with Sooryavanshi.

