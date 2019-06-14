Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are currently gearing up for their upcoming film Sooryavanshi. Recently, the director of the film is all set to remake the blockbuster hit song Tip Tip Barsa Paani which will feature Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Take a look at the details here:

Sooryavanshi: Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Sooryavanshi is among the highly anticipated films of the year which features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It seems that the film will be a complete pack of action sequences as well entertainment as recently, the director has procured the rights of the blockbuster hit song Tip Tip Barsa Paani from the film Mohra. In the song, Katrina and Khiladi actor will be seen in a sizzling avatar which will completely set the big screens on fire.

The song will be shot in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad in the next week where the entire team is shooting for the third schedule of the film. Earlier to this as well, Akshay Kumar has shared the screens with Katrina Kaif in the hot song Gale Lag Jaa from the film De Dana Dan.

In the song, Katrina Kaif was seen dressed in a yellow saree and was looking smoking hot romancing with Akshay Kumar in the rain. It will be interesting to see whether the duo continues with the same buzz as their earlier song.

Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty and is produced under the banners of Rohit Shetty Picturez and Dharma Productions in association with Reliance Entertainment and Cape of Good Films. In the film, Kumar will play the role of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi who is the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad. The film will hit the silver screens on March 27, 2020. Moreover, favourite cops Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn will also appear in the film in supporting roles.

