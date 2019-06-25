Sooryavanshi song Tip Tip Barsa Paani: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif who are currently shooting for their film Sooryavanshi recently shared a BTS photo from the remake, dressed in the towel the duo seems to be laughing on some subject. See photos.

Sooryavanshi song Tip Tip Barsa Paani: One of the much-awaited films of this year Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif is currently in making and to raise the excitement bar more, Katrina Kaif recently shared few BTS pictures from the remake of iconic song Tip Tip Barsa Paani. Dressed in white bathrobes, the song seems like one hot number!

The news of the remake was confirmed by the star himself when he tweeted saying he is glad to be part of this remake. While the excitement is high, we do wonder if Katrina Kaif would be able to prove her worth and woo us with her dance as Raveena Tandon did in Mohra.

Getting back to the series of monochrome pictures, the duo can be seen enjoying a hearty laugh as they pose together in bathrobes for the camera. The remake will be choreographed by Farah Khan and we hope his turns out to be one chartbuster just like Rohit Shetty’s Aakh Maarey from Simmba.

Check out the photos here:

The movie Sooryavanshi will mark as the fourth movie of the Rohit Shetty directorial venture- cop drama. After Singham 1, Singham 2, Ranveer Singh’s Simmba and now Sooryavanshi starring Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar. Akshay Kumar keeps on updating his huge fan following about his day to day routines be it yoga day or his adventure stunts from the movie, he never leaves an opportunity to amaze his fans.

See photos:

The duo- Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar will be seen on the silver screens together after a decade. The couple was last seen in Namastey London, the breakthrough movie for Katrina Kaif.

