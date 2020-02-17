Sooryavanshi trailer date: After impressing fans with his back to back hit films like historical-drama Kesari, scientific-fiction Mission Mangal, comedy film Housefull 4 and rom-com Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar is gearing up with another set of films for the current year. For a long time, there are a lot of speculations about the first preview of Sooryavanshi.
Earlier there were reports that the trailer of the film will be out on February 27 but as per the recent developments, the makers have now pushed the date to March 2. Moreover, since Akshay Kumar considers 9 as his lucky number so the actor is very keen to release the trailer of Sooryavanshi on March 2.
Moreover, Akshay Kumar is also very excited about the film as it serves as the first project of him with Rohit Shetty. Further, the film also adds to Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, so the curiosity among the fans is an all-time high.
Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also features Katrina Kaif, Gulshan Grover, Sikander Kher and Jackie Shroff in leads. Moreover, the film will also feature Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in supporting roles and will hit the theatres on March 29, 2020. On the work front, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Laxmmi Bomb and Prithviraj in the upcoming year.
Bringing you one bomb of a story,#LaxmmiBomb starring @kiaraaliaadvani & yours truly!Bursting in cinemas on 5th June,2020💥 Fox Star Studios Presents A Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment & Tusshar Entertainment House Written by Farhad Samji Directed by Raghava Lawrence Produced by Aruna Bhatia, Cape of Good films Produced by Shabinaa Khan and Tusshar Produced by Fox Star Studios @foxstarhindi @shabskofficial @tusshark89 #CapeOfGoodFilms
Truly happy to share the news of my first historical film on my birthday. I’m humbled to have the opportunity to play a hero I look up to for his valor and values – Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan – in one of my biggest films #Prithviraj produced by @yrf . Directed by #DrChandraprakashDwivedi. #Prithviraj in theatres Diwali 2020. LINK IN BIO