Sooryavanshi trailer date: Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Sooryavanshi. As per the reports, the trailer of the film is supposed to release on March 2. Read the details here–

Sooryavanshi trailer date: After impressing fans with his back to back hit films like historical-drama Kesari, scientific-fiction Mission Mangal, comedy film Housefull 4 and rom-com Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar is gearing up with another set of films for the current year. For a long time, there are a lot of speculations about the first preview of Sooryavanshi.

Earlier there were reports that the trailer of the film will be out on February 27 but as per the recent developments, the makers have now pushed the date to March 2. Moreover, since Akshay Kumar considers 9 as his lucky number so the actor is very keen to release the trailer of Sooryavanshi on March 2.

Moreover, Akshay Kumar is also very excited about the film as it serves as the first project of him with Rohit Shetty. Further, the film also adds to Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, so the curiosity among the fans is an all-time high.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra’s swayamvar to face same fate as Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan and Ratan Rajput?

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also features Katrina Kaif, Gulshan Grover, Sikander Kher and Jackie Shroff in leads. Moreover, the film will also feature Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in supporting roles and will hit the theatres on March 29, 2020. On the work front, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Laxmmi Bomb and Prithviraj in the upcoming year.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz got equal votes, claims KRK, shares backstage video

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App