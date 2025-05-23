Sophie Choudhry Recalls How A Man Blatantly Flashed At Her In Mumbai’s Upscale Suburb Leaving Her Disgusted

Sophie emphasized her willingness to take pictures with fans, but only with respect and proper boundaries. She strongly opposes any unwanted physical contact, asserting, “Why should anybody be allowed to put their hands around me?”

Bollywood singer-actress Sophie Choudry recently shared a disturbing experience she had in Mumbai’s upscale suburb, Bandra. She revealed that just a month ago, a man blatantly flashed her while she was passing through a lane in her car.

Sophie described such incidents as “disgusting,” highlighting the frequency and casualness with which they occur.

Sophie Highlights Normalization of Public Flashing Across Countries

Sophie explained that sometimes men act without conscious thought when flashing. She recounted other instances of men on bikes stopping and exposing themselves while she walked in different Mumbai areas like Khar.

She also mentioned that such behaviour happens worldwide, recalling her first encounter with flashing when she was a schoolgirl in London.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

During a candid conversation, Sophie opened up about fans who overstep boundaries during photo requests. She revealed that many fans slyly try to place their hands on her waist when taking pictures.

To counter this, Sophie firmly tells fans “No hands” before posing and keeps her team alert to ensure her personal space is respected.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOPHIE (@sophiechoudry)

Sophie’s Stance on Respect and Personal Space with Fans

Sophie emphasized her willingness to take pictures with fans, but only with respect and proper boundaries. She strongly opposes any unwanted physical contact, asserting, “Why should anybody be allowed to put their hands around me?” This clear boundary sets an example for respectful fan interactions.

Sophie began her career as a singer, known for hits like Habibi, Le Le Mera Dil, and Babylove. She later ventured into acting, making her Bollywood debut with David Dhawan’s Shaadi No 1. She also appeared in films such as Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Shootout At Wadala, and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara!.

In 2014, Sophie participated in Bigg Boss 8, though she was eliminated in the fourth week. The same year, she also competed in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, showcasing her versatility beyond singing and acting.