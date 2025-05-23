Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Sophie Choudhry Recalls How A Man Blatantly Flashed At Her In Mumbai’s Upscale Suburb Leaving Her Disgusted

Sophie Choudhry Recalls How A Man Blatantly Flashed At Her In Mumbai’s Upscale Suburb Leaving Her Disgusted

Sophie emphasized her willingness to take pictures with fans, but only with respect and proper boundaries. She strongly opposes any unwanted physical contact, asserting, “Why should anybody be allowed to put their hands around me?”

Sophie Choudhry Recalls How A Man Blatantly Flashed At Her In Mumbai’s Upscale Suburb Leaving Her Disgusted

Sophie Choudry


Bollywood singer-actress Sophie Choudry recently shared a disturbing experience she had in Mumbai’s upscale suburb, Bandra. She revealed that just a month ago, a man blatantly flashed her while she was passing through a lane in her car.

Sophie described such incidents as “disgusting,” highlighting the frequency and casualness with which they occur.

Sophie Highlights Normalization of Public Flashing Across Countries

Sophie explained that sometimes men act without conscious thought when flashing. She recounted other instances of men on bikes stopping and exposing themselves while she walked in different Mumbai areas like Khar.

She also mentioned that such behaviour happens worldwide, recalling her first encounter with flashing when she was a schoolgirl in London.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

During a candid conversation, Sophie opened up about fans who overstep boundaries during photo requests. She revealed that many fans slyly try to place their hands on her waist when taking pictures.

To counter this, Sophie firmly tells fans “No hands” before posing and keeps her team alert to ensure her personal space is respected.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SOPHIE (@sophiechoudry)

Sophie’s Stance on Respect and Personal Space with Fans

Sophie emphasized her willingness to take pictures with fans, but only with respect and proper boundaries. She strongly opposes any unwanted physical contact, asserting, “Why should anybody be allowed to put their hands around me?” This clear boundary sets an example for respectful fan interactions.

Sophie began her career as a singer, known for hits like Habibi, Le Le Mera Dil, and Babylove. She later ventured into acting, making her Bollywood debut with David Dhawan’s Shaadi No 1. She also appeared in films such as Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Shootout At Wadala, and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara!.

In 2014, Sophie participated in Bigg Boss 8, though she was eliminated in the fourth week. The same year, she also competed in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, showcasing her versatility beyond singing and acting.

ALSO READ: Why Did Marvel Push The Release Dates Of Avengers: Doomsday And Secret Wars? Here’s The Truth    

Filed under

latest entertainment news Sophie Choudry

The Anti-Terrorism Squad

How Was This Pak Spy Accessing Indian Intelligence Reports To Send To Pakistan?
Kyiv came under heavy Rus

Kyiv Rocked by Massive Russian Drone and Missile Attack After Major Prisoner Swap
India has strongly critic

‘20,000 Indians Killed In Terrorist Attacks’: India Hits Back at Pakistan Over Indus Treaty Row...
EAM S. Jaishankar, while

EAM Jaishankar Outlines Vision for Stronger India-Germany Ties Over Next 25 Years
Chhonzin Angmo made histo

Who Is Chhonzin Angmo? Tribal Woman from Himachal Becomes First Visually-Impaired Indian Woman to Conquer...
The European Union has re

Trump’s 50% Tariff Threat Draws EU Pushback as the Bloc Calls for ‘Respect Not Threats’...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

How Was This Pak Spy Accessing Indian Intelligence Reports To Send To Pakistan?

How Was This Pak Spy Accessing Indian Intelligence Reports To Send To Pakistan?

Kyiv Rocked by Massive Russian Drone and Missile Attack After Major Prisoner Swap

Kyiv Rocked by Massive Russian Drone and Missile Attack After Major Prisoner Swap

‘20,000 Indians Killed In Terrorist Attacks’: India Hits Back at Pakistan Over Indus Treaty Row At UN After Terror Attack in Pahalgam

‘20,000 Indians Killed In Terrorist Attacks’: India Hits Back at Pakistan Over Indus Treaty Row...

EAM Jaishankar Outlines Vision for Stronger India-Germany Ties Over Next 25 Years

EAM Jaishankar Outlines Vision for Stronger India-Germany Ties Over Next 25 Years

Who Is Chhonzin Angmo? Tribal Woman from Himachal Becomes First Visually-Impaired Indian Woman to Conquer Mt Everest

Who Is Chhonzin Angmo? Tribal Woman from Himachal Becomes First Visually-Impaired Indian Woman to Conquer...

Entertainment

Day 11 Highlights From Cannes 2025: Glamour, Applause, and Rule-Breakers

Day 11 Highlights From Cannes 2025: Glamour, Applause, and Rule-Breakers

Harry Potter Actor Stanislav Yanevski Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Harry Potter Actor Stanislav Yanevski Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Veteran Actor Moushumi Chatterjee Recalls Rajesh Khanna’s Inappropriate Remark

Veteran Actor Moushumi Chatterjee Recalls Rajesh Khanna’s Inappropriate Remark

Paris Court Convicts Kim Kardashian Robbery Gang, But No Jail Time Ordered

Paris Court Convicts Kim Kardashian Robbery Gang, But No Jail Time Ordered

After Postponing Her Cannes Debut, Alia Bhatt Finally Hits The Red Carpet- See First Glimpse Here!

After Postponing Her Cannes Debut, Alia Bhatt Finally Hits The Red Carpet- See First Glimpse

Lifestyle

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’