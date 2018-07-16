The sizzling diva Sophie Choudry, who often raises the heat with her sexy dance performances, has a huge fan base on social media all thanks to the sultry photos and videos she keeps posting on her Instagram accounts. The diva, who has featured in a number of films such as Pyaar Ke Side Effects, I See You, Aggar, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara!, among many other has taken social media by storm after she posted a picture on her Instagram account.

The sizzling diva Sophie Choudry, who often raises the heat with her sexy dance performances, has a huge fan base on social media all thanks to the sultry photos and videos she keeps posting on her Instagram accounts. The diva, who has featured in a number of films such as Pyaar Ke Side Effects, I See You, Aggar, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara!, among many other has taken social media by storm after she posted a picture on her social media account in which she is draped in a sexy cream coloured cloth.

Flaunting her sexy curves, Sophie has driven fans crazy on the Internet as her photo has been breaking the net ever since it was shared by the singer-turned-actress. Sophie started her career as a pop singer.

She was a part of a girl band named Sansara and later gave her voice for songs like Habibi and Le Le Mera Dil. Not only a singer and an actress, Sophie is also a VJ.

She hosted the famous MTV show Loveline after which she gathered immense popularity. She has made special appearances in films like Shaadi No. 1, Heyy Babyy, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, among many others. She is one of the most successful singers who has also penned many of her songs.

She keeps posting videos and pictures on her social media account and keeps treating her fans with some of her sultry photos from her various photoshoots.

She recently featured on the cover on Fablook magazine and looked absolutely stunning in a high-slit blue dress.

Her recent picture has become the talk of the town and fans are saying that Sophie is looking extremely stunning and sexy in that hot avatar. Although she doesn’t have any Bollywood projects in her kitty yet, her social media is flooded with stunning pictures.

