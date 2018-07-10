An avid social media user and heartthrob of many, Sophie Choudry took to her Instagram page and posted a sensuous, beautiful photo wearing black jeans and a silver-peach coloured backless crop top. Sophie Choudry has a huge following across several social media platforms and her posts are an instant hits on Instagram too. In just two hours, after Sophie Choudry posted a new photo, she received more than 24,231 likes Along with her new post, she wrote, “Keep your feet on the ground and reach for the stars.” The inspiring thought posted along with her upbeat photo seems the artist wants to pump up the mood and look out for your objectives in life.
The talented Sophie Choudry had also been a Former MTV VJ and appeared as host in several entertainment shows. The actress used to do a show for Zee UK as a VJ and later for MTV. England born Sophie Choudry recognised her singing talent when at the age of 12, she was discovered by music-director Biddu. Following this, Sophie entered the singing industry and gave her voice as a backup singer to acclaimed artists like Alisha Chinai and Shweta Shetty.
Also Read: Sonali Bendre’s Instagram post is all about being optimistic! Details inside
Check out some other Instagram posts by Sophie Choudry
Choose a job you love and you will never have to work a day in your life.. On #worldmusicday sharing one of my fave songs by one of my fave artists❤️🎤💃🏻 #giglife #happiness #lovemylife #tbt #london #hipsdontlie #shakira #manishmalhotra #sophiechoudry #sophielive #stagestyle #grateful #blessed #ultimatehigh #throwbackthursday @sheetalsilverfox
Tried something for the first time today..handstand pike on the reformer.. Need to improve my shoulder stability but this felt so good💪🏼🙌🏼 #mondaymotivation #pilates #pilatesgirl #reformer #pike #fitness #core #stability #strengthtraining #health #sophiechoudry This one’s for u my @yasminkarachiwala ❤️ 🎶Drake
Sophie Choudry was also associated with a band called Sansara, however, the chemistry with the band did not last for long, following which she drifted apart. Choudry later got into solo singing and made her way further in the industry with songs like Habibi and Le Le Mera Dil in 2001.
Also Read: Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja’s Tokyo vacation is giving fans major travel goals!