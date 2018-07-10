Talented singer and actress Sophie Choudry treated her fans on Tuesday after she posted a new photo on her Instagram page with an upbeat and inspiring message. In her new Instagram post, Sophie Choudry is looking upbeat, confident which she always is, wearing black jeans and a silver-peach coloured backless crop top. She also posted a message along with her photo saying that keep your feet on the ground and reach for the stars.

The talented Sophie Choudry had also been a Former MTV VJ and appeared as host in several entertainment shows. The actress used to do a show for Zee UK as a VJ and later for MTV. England born Sophie Choudry recognised her singing talent when at the age of 12, she was discovered by music-director Biddu. Following this, Sophie entered the singing industry and gave her voice as a backup singer to acclaimed artists like Alisha Chinai and Shweta Shetty.

Check out some other Instagram posts by Sophie Choudry

Sophie Choudry was also associated with a band called Sansara, however, the chemistry with the band did not last for long, following which she drifted apart. Choudry later got into solo singing and made her way further in the industry with songs like Habibi and Le Le Mera Dil in 2001.

