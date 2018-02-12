2000's Singing sensation Sophie Choudry has mesmerised her fans with iconic songs like Ek Pardesi Mera Dil Le Gaya, Bachke Rehna Re Baba and Jadugar Saiyan. Apart from being a multitalented performer, Sophie Choudry is known for her splendid looks and mesmerising persona, making her one of the hottest celebrities in India. Check out some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Sophie Choudry.

Former MTV VJ, Singer, Dancer and Host Sophie Choudry is a powerhouse of talent. Born and brought up in Machester, England, Sophie started her career as a VJ for Zee UK. Just at the age of 12, Sophie was recognized by noted musical director Biddu after which Sophie lent her voice as a backup singer to acclaimed singers like Alisha Chinai and Shweta Shetty. In 2000, Choudry started her career as a pop singer with an all-girl band ‘Sansara’ but soon separated and started her solo singing career, donning the videos ‘Habibi’ and ‘Le Le Mera Dil’ in 2001.

After finding her passion in singing, Sophie moved to Mumbai and hosted the popular show MTV Loveline, that gained her immense popularity. However, her first break-through came in 2003, when she released her first remix album Sophie & Dr. Love. The album not just emerged as a chart-topper for six months in India and also broke records in the U.K Asian Pop Charts by holding the number 1 spot for 12 weeks. In less than a year, Sophie delivered her another hit album, Baby Love that had iconic 2000’s songs like ‘Ek Pardesi Mera Dil Le Gaya’, ‘Jadugar Saiyan’ and ‘Bachke Rehna Re Baba’ and captured many more hearts with the Bollywood hits that released afterwards.

Later, the diva also participated in Season 7 of dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa’. Even though it has been long that we have seen her on the big screen but her social media status reflects a different story. From steamy hot photo-shoots to insights from her vacations at exotic locations, Sophie is definitely a social media sensation.

