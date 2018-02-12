Former MTV VJ, Singer, Dancer and Host Sophie Choudry is a powerhouse of talent. Born and brought up in Machester, England, Sophie started her career as a VJ for Zee UK. Just at the age of 12, Sophie was recognized by noted musical director Biddu after which Sophie lent her voice as a backup singer to acclaimed singers like Alisha Chinai and Shweta Shetty. In 2000, Choudry started her career as a pop singer with an all-girl band ‘Sansara’ but soon separated and started her solo singing career, donning the videos ‘Habibi’ and ‘Le Le Mera Dil’ in 2001.

After finding her passion in singing, Sophie moved to Mumbai and hosted the popular show MTV Loveline, that gained her immense popularity. However, her first break-through came in 2003, when she released her first remix album Sophie & Dr. Love. The album not just emerged as a chart-topper for six months in India and also broke records in the U.K Asian Pop Charts by holding the number 1 spot for 12 weeks. In less than a year, Sophie delivered her another hit album, Baby Love that had iconic 2000’s songs like ‘Ek Pardesi Mera Dil Le Gaya’, ‘Jadugar Saiyan’ and ‘Bachke Rehna Re Baba’ and captured many more hearts with the Bollywood hits that released afterwards. 

Later, the diva also participated in Season 7 of dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa’. Even though it has been long that we have seen her on the big screen but her social media status reflects a different story. From steamy hot photo-shoots to insights from her vacations at exotic locations, Sophie is definitely a social media sensation.

Check out hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Sophie Choudry:

Super hot Sophie Choudry mesmerises her fans with her infectious smile in this photo.
Sophie Choudry strikes a sexy pose in a sparkly blue gown.
Sophie Choudry looks like a sexy Indian princess in a latest photo-shoot.
Sophie Choudry flaunts her oh-so-hot athletic body in hot gym wear.
Sophie Choudry looks breathtaking in her super hot avatar.
Oh-so-hot Sophie Choudry flaunts her beach ready body.
Sophie Choudry teases her fans with her sultry hot and sexy avatar in this photo.
Sophie Choudry shines through in a super sexy shimmery dress.
Hot and sexy Sophie Choudry soaks under the sun on an exotic vacation.
Breathtakingly hot Sophie Choudry lazes around in her couch with her detox tea.
Can’t take our eyes off super hot Sophie Choudry in this photo, Can you?
Sophie Choudry raises up the temperatures with her sexy look in this photo.
Sophie Choudry takes over the hot dance floor in her sexy red dress.
Desi diva Sophie Choudry mesmerises with her sexy Indian look.
Sophie Choudry hooks her fans with her glamorously hot and sexy avatar.