Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas touched down in Paris last week to tie the knot again. The couple was spotted chilling on a cruise and heading out on dinner dates with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas, reports said.

Games of Thrones Star, Sophie Turner and Nick Jonas’ brother, Joe Jonas tied knots in May. The marriage was a surprise to everyone. The two will now get married again in France this weekend. Their love is already turning the city red. Earlier this week, the two threw a yacht party for their close friends, family and relatives. In the pictures that went viral, Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner were seen sitting on their respective husband’s laps. The couples had an amazing time full of love and laughter. They were filmed sipping wines, dancing wildly, singing merrily, chatting, soaking in the Sun and having a gala time together.

Recently, Turner and Jonas were filmed at the airport while travelling out of Paris. Turner paired a white t-shirt with denim pants, chequered overcoat and white footwear. Her classy pair of glasses made her look just awesome. While her husband Jonas kept his look simple and comfortable with black pants, a red jacket and sports shoes.

When the two started dating, Jonas gifted Sophie a pair of Alaskan Klee Kai pups. Here are the photos of the two:

To the couple’s disappointment, their supposedly secret marriage of May was streaming live on DJ Diplo’s Instagram. After the Billboard Music Awards, the two were filmed walking down the aisle in a chapel in Las Vegas for hours together. This time again their second wedding is ruined by Dr Phil, he announced the wedding date in the comment section of Joe’s picture.

