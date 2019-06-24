Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner and American singer Joe Jonas will be tying the knot once again in Paris, France. Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable photo with Sophie Turner on Instagram.

It seems like Bollywood’s Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra will be enjoying dancing on a family wedding once as her sister-in-law Sophie Turner and brother-in-law Joe Jonas are getting married once again! Yes, you read that right. Game Of Thrones actor Sophie Turner and American singer Joe Jonas will be getting married once again and the family is already in Paris, France where the second wedding will take place.

Although the wedding dates are not out yet, the friends and relatives of the family have already reached Paris where the wedding is expected to take place anytime soon. Bollywood’s desi girl and global star Priyanka Chopra, who is very close to her sister-in-law Sophie, recently shared a photo with the once again to-bride on Instagram and the photo has gone viral on social media.

All the photos and videos shared by the families on Instagram show that the wedding madness has already begun for the Jonas and family. Best known as Sansa Stark from the popular American show Game Of Thrones, Sophie Turner and popular American singer Joe Jonas got hitched this year in May.

Their wedding ceremony took place in an Elvis Presley-themed marriage shortly after the Billboard Music Awards. Priyanka Chopra got married to Joe Jonas’s brother Nick Jonas in December last year.

PeeCee is not only a renowned Bollywood actress but also a global icon. She has a massive fan base on social media and will soon be seen in Farhan Akhtar starrer The Sky Is Pink.

