Sophie Turner Joe Jonas wedding: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married in a private ceremony in Las Vegas on Thursday morning. The two announced their engagement on Instagram back in 2017 and have been dating for the past three years.

Sophie Turner Joe Jonas wedding: Game Of Thrones actor Sophie Turner also known as Sansa Stark tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and American singer Joe Jonas earlier today! Yes, you read it right Jone Jonas and Sophie Turner are married! The duo tied the knot in a private ceremony in las vegas after attending the gala event- 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

The pictures and videos from the ceremony have gone viral and were shared by Dj Dipo on his official Instagram handle, he captioned the video as Gonna hit up this wedding real quick. The video which has gone viral all over the internet shows Sophie Turner in a white gown and Joe Jonas all decked up in a black suit.

The duo Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been dating for the past three years and now they have finally made it official! The duo has also obtained their marriage license as on May 1 according to a leading news daily.

Take a look at the video which has gone viral all over the internet here:

