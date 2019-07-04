Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas wedding: First photos from the Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas wedding is out! Dressed in a white gown Sophie Turner looks beautiful whereas Joe looks dapper in a black pantsuit.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas wedding: American singer Joe Jonas and Game of Throne star Sophie Turner have finally made their relationship official! Taking to their Instagram handles, Sophie Turner posted a photo from their extravagant wedding dressed in Louis vision white gown, whereas Joe is dressed in all black. In the post, the duo walks hand in hand all smiles.

The post has crossed 1 million likes in a span of just an hour. She captioned her photo as Mr. and Mrs. Jonas. To which Sister in Law Danielle Jonas was among the first ones to comment- what a stunning bride!

The duo had tied the knot on June 29 at a chateau in France after first getting married in Las Vegas on May 1. Among other pictures which have surfaced the internet is of Sophie Turner standing in front of the mirror with her back towards the camera in her wedding attire. The actor looks stunning as usual in the backless gown and short veil with her blonde hair open. The photo was shared by artistic director Louis Vuitton artist Nicolas Ghesquiere.

Check out the photos here:

Bollywood actor and Joe’s sister in law Priyanka Chopra had attended the extravagant wedding too in a pink Sabyasachi saree with her hair tied in a bun. Pictures of them clicking selfies and posing with hubby Nick Jonas has gone viral too.

Check out some of their photos here:

