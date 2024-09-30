Home
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Sophie Turner Opens Up About The Challenges Of Being A Single Mom

She talked about preparing for the character of a jewel thief and single mom Joan Hannington in the upcoming TV series 'Joan' Turner said, "If I hadn't been a mother, I don't know if I would have been able to bring the same energy that I did into it."

Actor Sophie Turner candidly spoke about being a single mom and shared the challenges of raising two daughters, reported People. The actress shares two daughters Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2, with her ex-husband Joe Jonas.

She talked about preparing for the character of a jewel thief and single mom Joan Hannington in the upcoming TV series ‘Joan’ Turner said, “If I hadn’t been a mother, I don’t know if I would have been able to bring the same energy that I did into it.”

“It’s such a struggle being a single mother. Joan doesn’t go about it in the best way … but it is amazing to see her fighting for her daughter,” she continued. “It’s also really important for kids to see just how hard parents work for them.”

Turner’s comments come after she and Jonas, 35, recently finalized their divorce after reaching a settlement agreement, one year after the Jonas Brothers singer initially filed.

MUST READ: Prabhu Deva On Breaking Down Language Barriers In Indian Cinema| NEWSX EXCLUSIVE

She recently shared that the shooting of the series happened in the middle of her divorce and playing the character gave her a “lot of strength”

“Joan changed me quite a lot,” Turner said. “From utter desperation comes so much will and ambition. The series came around at a time in my life when I had to be ambitious and I had to have such strong will and fight against the forces. She gave me a lot of strength.”

“She also taught me how to do a good ring swap in a handbag,” she added. Turner stars in the new six-part series Joan, a thrilling and dramatic real story about one of Britain’s most renowned diamond thieves in her 20s, set in mid-1980s London.

Turner believes that people’s perceptions of single motherhood have not altered much since she played the role in the 1980s. “There’s so much shame that comes with motherhood,” she said, adding,”You go to work, you’re shamed. If you don’t go to work, you’re shamed.” Joan is set to hit the US screens on October 2, reported People.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Kris Kristofferson: Hollywood Actor, Country Music Star Dies At 88

