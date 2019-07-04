Priyanka Chopra's style sense has hardly left her fans unimpressed with the choice of her sartorials. Every time, whenever she heads out, she carefully chooses her outfits and presents all her fans with unique styling. In one of the latest photographs, she can be seen wearing white, silk sequinned dress.

Priyanka Chopra Instagram photos: Quantico actor Priyanka Chopra’s flawless fashion sense is widely applauded. Her style sense has never left anyone disappointed. From Mumbai to London streets, actor defines fashion with utmost grace and attitude effortlessly. Her sister-in-law Sophie Turner’s wedding is over and she is making sure to invest her precious time in amping her style statement. And, the pre-wedding photographs of Sophie Turner surfacing on the Internet are proof about her mindful sartorial.

In the latest photograph shared on one of the Instagram pages, the actor can be seen wearing a white silk sequined off the shoulder dress. She looks beautiful as she can be seen leaning over reportedly to be one of the members of Jonas brothers. Her statement jewellery adding bonus glamour points in her overall appearance.

Their wedding ceremony took place at south of France in a private affair. Before this, several photos from pre-wedding ceremony surfaced online. In one of the photos, she can be seen wearing a pastel pink sari. She looks every inch diva as she strikes a pose in a family photo.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra was featured on the cover of Elle magazine August issue.

She had shared a photograph on her Instagram where she can be seen striking a pose in blue feathered costume in one of the pictures. Other photos where Priyanka Chopra can be seen standing on a chair in a red fur dress. She can be seen looking at the camera in a white dress with dramatic pearl earrings.

Post-wedding ceremony of Joe and Sophie in the south of France during the weekend, Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas headed to Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

