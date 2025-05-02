Sound Of Revolt: How Rapper Vedan Channels Black Resistance To Fight Casteism In Kerala

His recent arrest has sparked outrage among activists and artists alike, raising urgent questions about who gets to speak, resist, and reclaim power in a country where caste still decides freedom.

Rapper Vedan, a name that has reverberated across Kerala’s hip-hop scene, has recently found himself at the center of a heated controversy following his arrest in a drug case. However, the arrest of the Dalit rapper, whose real name is Hirandas Murali, has sparked more conversation than the arrests of several prominent figures in the state.

More than just a legal issue, Vedan’s arrest exposed a larger cultural and social battle in Kerala-one that confronts the entrenched caste hierarchies and exposes the deeply rooted prejudice that exists even in a state often seen as progressive. His music, which critiques caste oppression, systemic injustice, and marginalization, has made him a target for those seeking to suppress dissent.

Vedan’s Power of Music in Challenging Caste Norms

Vedan, a 30-year-old rapper from Thrissur, Kerala, has become a symbol of resistance for the marginalized communities of the state. His music is not just a form of artistic expression but a powerful weapon to challenge the pervasive caste discrimination that still runs deep in Kerala. His tracks, including “Voice of the Voiceless” and “Vaa,” resonate deeply with marginalized communities, using rap to amplify their voices and spark collective action.

In the track “Vaa” (Come), Vedan urges his listeners to unite against the oppression that has plagued society for centuries. With lines like:

“Come friend, let’s stand shoulder to shoulder,

Let’s ignite the fire,

To shatter all boundaries.”

Vedan’s words encourage a sense of solidarity, calling for a break from the socio-political structures that have long kept Dalits and other marginalized groups at the bottom of the societal hierarchy.

Case against Vedan

Vedan’s arrest in April 2025 occurred a day after his electrifying performance at the Nisagandhi Auditorium, an event attended by thousands. Despite his growing popularity, the authorities quickly focused on his personal life, accusing him of possessing cannabis and a tiger tooth pendant. This move, many argue, was politically motivated and strategically timed to overshadow the cultural impact he has had on Kerala’s youth.

The charges against Vedan, including possessing six grams of cannabis and a pendant allegedly made from a leopard’s tooth, seem to have been a convenient tool to suppress his subversive cultural influence. Instead of addressing the political themes in his music, the focus shifted to his legal issues. Critics argue that this reflects the state’s tendency to criminalize those who challenge the established order, especially those from marginalized communities.

Vedan’s Roots and Resistance

Born in Swapnabhoomi, a Dalit-majority settlement near Thrissur, Vedan’s early life was shaped by caste-based discrimination. These lived experiences of marginalization motivated him to adopt rap music as a medium for resistance. His stage name, “Vedan”, not only speaks to his role as a cultural hunter but also to his connection with Kerala’s Dalit communities, as the name “Vedan” also signifies a tribal caste in the region.

Vedan’s music draws from Kerala’s long history of Dalit resistance, invoking figures such as Ayyankali, a key Dalit reformer who fought for social justice in the 19th and early 20th centuries. His work aligns with Ayyankali’s legacy by challenging caste-based oppression and using music as a tool for social change. Through his lyrics, Vedan calls attention to the persistence of caste-based violence and discrimination in Kerala, a state often seen as progressive but where caste tensions remain stubbornly entrenched.

Vedan,an anti-caste rapper from Kerala,gives an unapologetic critique of caste hierarchy&Brahmanical hegemony through his art.The fragile savarna caste sentiments easily get hurt by his songs.He disturbs the savarna ecosystem,he wins over many progressive minds. In solidarity✊ pic.twitter.com/DngY6zkwvW — Dr. Rehna Raveendran (@Rehna_AntiCaste) April 29, 2025

Lyrical Defiance and Rejection of Caste Hierarchies

Vedan’s lyrics are direct and confrontational, often challenging the very foundations of caste and class systems. In his track “I am no Panan, no Parayan, nor Pulayan,” he rejects the historical labels imposed on Dalit communities, asserting that these identities do not define him. Through his lyrics, he challenges the social order that has perpetuated such identities and subjugated his community for generations.

Vedan’s music is not just a critique of the present; it also critiques the failures of historical systems that promised justice but delivered inequality. His line, “You never gave us what we seek,” captures the unmet promises of equality and justice, exposing the structural inequities that continue to affect Dalits and other marginalized groups.

” Caste murder on the news. Followed immediately by a Nair Matrimony ad. Welcome to India’s tragic comedy. — Rapper Vedan ” 🔗 https://t.co/jjzHxhJBai#Vedan #rappervedan pic.twitter.com/gLkrhwdDbU — Rajesh Sundaran (@editorrajesh) April 28, 2025

Hypocrisy of the System

Vedan’s recent legal troubles, which include his arrest for possessing a tiger tooth pendant and cannabis, have drawn sharp criticism from many social activists and leaders. Dalit intellectuals, like K.K. Baburaj, have condemned the charges as part of a larger pattern of caste-based persecution, stating that figures like Vedan are targeted because they challenge the status quo and highlight uncomfortable truths about casteism in Kerala.

Baburaj highlighted the double standards in Kerala’s legal system, noting that marginalized communities are disproportionately scrutinized for their actions, even when they involve relatively minor infractions. In contrast, upper-caste elites often evade serious consequences for similar or even more egregious offenses. Veteran Dalit leader K. Ambujakshan also spoke out in Vedan’s defense, drawing attention to the disparity in legal treatment between marginalized artists and the privileged elites.

Cultural Subversion Through Rap

Vedan’s music serves as a radical intervention in Kerala’s cultural landscape. By embracing global rap traditions, he merges them with local Dalit struggles, creating a unique form of resistance that transcends regional boundaries. In his song “Mauna Loa,” which references the active volcano in Hawaii, Vedan draws upon global historical and cultural symbols to explore themes of love, destruction, and revolution. His lyrics include references to the Soviet revolution, Nagasaki-Hiroshima, and even figures like Marilyn Monroe and Beethoven, creating a rich tapestry of ideas that resonate with the oppressed across the globe.

This cross-pollination of cultural forms shows how hip-hop, a genre rooted in rebellion, has become a tool for marginalized groups to challenge hegemonic cultural narratives. In this context, rap serves not only as a form of protest but as a powerful platform for reclaiming space in a society that has long marginalized these voices.

