South superstar Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth will be hitched with actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi next week. She took to Twitter to share a photograph where she can be seen posing in a traditional attire. In the caption, she mentioned that she is in a bride mode. Earlier, to this, she was married to an industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar.

South superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth who is all set to get married again with actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi has shared a photograph in which she can be seen in a bride mode a week before. In the Twitter post, she writes, ‘One week to go. Bride mode.’ In the photograph she looks extremely beautiful in a silk orange-blue, golden embroidered saree. With gold jewellery and a ‘gajra’, she looks a perfect elegant South Indian bride. This is not the first time that Soundarya is tying the knot. Earlier, to this, she was married to industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar. Quoting irreconcilable differences, she filed for a divorce at a family court in Chennai in December 2016. The two together have a son named Ved Krishna.

Soundarya started her career as a graphic designer. She had worked in films such as Baba, Majaa, Sandakozhi and Sivaji and made her directorial debut with her father’s Kochadaiiyaan.

On the other hand, Vishagan, made his acting debut in 2018 with Tamil thriller Vanjagar Ulagam.

The couple will get hitched on February 11, 2019. Recently, Soundarya Rajinikanth’s mother Latha Rajinikanth, wrote a letter to Teynampet police station. She had requested for a bandobast at their Poes Garden residence on February 10 and 12. She had not specified the reason but expected to receive guests on those two dates at their house.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More