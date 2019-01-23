South actor Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth is tying the knot with actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi. The pre-wedding ceremonies will take place from February 9 to February 11. Earlier to the wedding ceremonies, a puja will be held at Rajinikanth's house in Poes Garden. On February 11 at a luxurious hotel in MRC Nagar in Chennai, the duo will exchange their wedding vows. Earlier to this, Soundarya parted ways from Ashwin.

Filmmaker Soundarya Rajinikanth is all set to get married again with an actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi on February 11 at a luxurious hotel in MRC Nagar in Chennai. The wedding preparations at Rajinikanth’s household have already kickstarted speedily. The wedding is expected to be a grand wedding with sangeet and mehendi ceremonies. All the pre-wedding ceremonies are scheduled to take place from February 9 to February 11. Prior to the wedding ceremonies, there will be a puja at Rajinikanth’s house in Poes Garden. Not just that, there will be two parties thrown by Latha Rajinikanth and her elder sister Aishwarya R Dhanush in the future.

Speculation was rife that she might get married. Recently, various reports emerged on the social media where Soundarya was seen spotted at a popular saree store to choose her bridal trousseau in the photographs. In the previous year, the engagement of Soundarya and Vishagan was a private affair. It was attended by the close family and friends.

Vishagan Vanangamudi owns a pharmaceutical company. He had also been seen in several movies in pivotal roles in Vanjagar Ulagam. The movie was released last year. Vishagan is also a divorcee as well. Earlier he was married to magazine editor Kanikha Kumaran. Their marriage didn’t work out for unknown reasons. Soundarya was married to businessman Ashwin. Their marital relationship hit a rough patch and they separated ways in 2017. The couple also has a three-year-old son named Ved Krishna.

Soundarya has also worked as a graphic designer in several films such as Chandramukhi and Sivaji Kochadaiiyaan. It is believed to be India’s first photorealistic motion capture film, which stars Rajinikanth and Deepika Padukone. Her latest film as a director was Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 or VIP 2 which features her brother-in-law Dhanush and Bollywood actress Kajol.

