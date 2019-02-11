Soundarya Rajinikanth, Vishagan Vanangamudi wedding LIVE updates: South superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth is all set to tie the knot with actor and businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi today, February 11. The wedding ceremony has started at The Leela Palace in Chennai and the photos of the same have started flooding on social media. Among the celebrity brigade, Kamal Haasan is expected to mark his presence at the wedding ceremony.
The younger daughter of Rajinikanth-Soundarya is a graphic designer and a filmmaker. She last donned the director’s cap for Dhanush and Kajol-starrer Velaiilla Pattadhari 2. Vishagan Vanamhamudi, on the other hand, is a businessman and an actor. Recently seen in the film Vanjagar Ulagam, Vishagan owns a pharmaceutical company.
Take a look at the LIVE Updates of Soundarya Rajinikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi’s wedding here:
First stills of Soundarya Rajinikanth, Vishagan Vanangamudi from wedding ceremony out
The bride-to-be Soundarya Rajinikanth has arrived at the venue with his to-be husband Vishagan Vanangamudi. Dressed in a peach and golden saree with pink borders and heavy jewellery, Soundarya looks beautiful in bridal attire. Complementing her perfectly, Vishagan can be seen dressed in an off-white ethnic attire.
Tamil Nadu: Actor Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth and actor Vishagan Vanangamudi arrive at The Leela Palace hotel in Chennai where they are tying the knot today. pic.twitter.com/CRE1zWp3rk— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2019
Actor Rajiniknath arrives at Soundarya Rajinikanth, Vishagan Vanangamudi wedding
Actor Rajinikanth has arrived at the venue for his daughter Soundarya's wedding ceremony. The wedding ceremony is being held at the Leela Palace hotel in Chennai. The colour theme of the wedding appears to be white, gold and red.
Tamil Nadu: Actor Rajinikanth and other guests at The Leela Palace hotel in Chennai where his daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth is tying the knot with actor Vishagan Vanangamudi today. pic.twitter.com/SwtLjRrouG— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2019