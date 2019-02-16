Soundarya Rajinikanth, Vishagan Vanangamudi's honeymoon pictures from Iceland are cutest thing on Internet today: Soundarya Rajinikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi are in Iceland for their honeymoon. The couple got married earlier this week with all the bigwigs of the film industry attending their wedding. In the pictures, Soundarya and Vishagan can be seen striking a beautiful pose at a picturesque location in Iceland.

Soundarya Rajinikanth, Vishagan Vanangamudi’s honeymoon pictures from Iceland are cutest thing on Internet today: Newlyweds Soundarya Rajinikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi are currently in Iceland for their honeymoon. Filmmaker and daughter of superstar Rajinikanth tied the knot to actor-businessman Vishagan on February 11, 2019, in Chennai. A few hours ago, Soundarya took to her Twitter handle and shared a couple of pictures from her honeymoon diaries. In her Twitter post, Soundrya has used multiple hashtags with the one that highlights the fact that she was missing her son Ved. Those who don’t know, it was Soundrya’s second wedding and Ved is her son with first husband R Ashwin.

In the pictures, Soundarya and Vishagan can be seen striking a beautiful pose at a picturesque location in Iceland. The background has snowy mountains and clear sky looking magnificent altogether. Take a look at the pictures here:

Soundarya and Vishagan got married as per south Indian rituals. Their wedding was attended by film industry’s bigwigs and several politicians including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Their wedding ceremony was attended by Kamal Hassan, Kajol, AR Rehman and others.

Vishagan is also a divorcee and was earlier married to magazine director Kanikha Kumaran. Earlier this week, several pictures from their wedding surfaced on several social media platforms and the couple was looking adorable in all of them.

So many thanks to you two !!! Prakriti, My make up and kiara, my hair professionals ! @prakatwork #YouGirlsRock 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/xbVHCNKpbL — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) February 11, 2019

Blessed & grateful beyond words !!!! The three most important men in my life … my darling father … my angel son … and now you my Vishagan ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/v7Ra32oiYe — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) February 10, 2019

The actor-businessman, Vishagan Vanangamudi is the executive director of Apex Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., a pharmaceutical company in Chennai. The former businessman made his acting debut in 2018 with the Tamil film, Vanjagar Ulagam.

