South superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth and Vishagan Vananmugdi pre-wedding reception was a grand affair on February 08, 2019, Friday at Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in Chennai. Every Tollywood celebrity made sure to attend the celebrations and blessed the couple. Various photographs are doing the rounds on social media. All the photographs are simply a feast to the eyes. In the photographs, the couple can be seen happily posing along with Rajinikanth, Latha Rajinikanth and others. In the photographs, bride-to-be chose blue and gold silk sari while Vishagan Vanangamudi opted for a white shirt and a dhoti. Rajinikanth wore a kurta-pyjama and his wife Latha is seen in a green sari.

Soundarya’s elder sister Aishwaryaa and her actor husband Dhanush also graced the ceremony. Soundarya Rajinikanth also took to Twitter to share her bridal look. She looks extremely beautiful in an orange and golden silk saree.

The couple will exchange their wedding vows on February 11.

Ahead of the wedding, a puja for the couple will also be held at Rajinikanth’s residence in Poes Garden.

On Thursday, Rajiankanat also sent an invitation of Soundarya and Vishagan Vanangamudi’s wedding to the actor-politician Kamal Haasan.

This is the secondary marriage of Soundarya Rajinikanth. Earlier, she married industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar. After six years of marriage, the fillmmaker filed for a divorce at a family court in Chennai in December 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple named their boy as Ved Krishna.

