Soundarya Rajinikanth’s son Ved poses like Thalaivar in this viral picture: Rajinikanth is a name known to all be it kids or elderly, Rajnikanth is a household name. Adding to all the stars who try to imitate Thalivar and copy his iconic poses is his own grandson Ved. Ved, Soundrya Rajnikanth’ son in the photo posted looks exactly like his grandpa and its too cute to ignore.

Staring outside the window in all white desi attire, Ved has surely inherited Rajinikanth’ swag! Soundrya took to her twitter handle yesterday to share the photo of him posing like grandad and wrote- Like Thatha like Grandson and we couldn’t agree more.

Soundrya Rajinikanth recently tied the knot with Vishagan Vanangudi earlier this year in Chennai. She recently in an interview opened up about her wedding and disclosed that during the wedding, Ved wasn’t at the Mandapam yet because of which she was very worried. To this her to be hubby Vishagan said I won’t marry you until Ved comes. Isn’t that sweet?

Currently, on the work front, Vishagan who is a director is currently shooting for his upcoming digital show. Whereas Thalivar is currently shooting for his film Darbar with Nayanthara in Mumbai. The actor will be donning cop suit after many years and the movie will go on floors next year on Pongal. The superstar had back to back two grand releases Petta and 2.0.

