Sourabh Raaj Jain Calls For ‘Reality Check’ On TV Shows, Says TRP Race Is Taking Entertainment ‘Too Low’

Reality television has long thrived on drama, conflict and unpredictable moments, but Sourabh Raaj Jain believes the genre may be pushing its limits in the pursuit of ratings. The Mahabharat actor recently took to Instagram Stories to question the kind of content being served to television audiences. Without naming a particular show, Sourabh said he had initially been advised not to comment because the issue did not directly concern him professionally. However, he chose to speak up from what he described as a humanitarian perspective.

“Reality shows need to have a reality check,” he wrote, arguing that some programmes are going “insane” in their pursuit of TRPs. According to the actor, such content can no longer simply be dismissed as entertainment.

Sourabh Raaj Jain questions hosts and industry standards

In a second Instagram Story, Sourabh expressed concern over the responsibility of prominent hosts and those involved in producing such programmes. He described some of the content as “sick, oppressive, inhuman” and questioned how well-known hosts could allow certain situations to unfold on screen. He also raised concerns about the benchmark such shows are setting for the industry and viewers.

While Sourabh did not name any programme, his comments arrive amid continuing online debates around the increasingly confrontational nature of television reality shows.

Why did Sourabh clarify his OTT comment?

The actor later clarified that his criticism was specifically aimed at television and not reality shows streaming on OTT platforms. He pointed out that TRP ratings apply to television viewership, while suggesting that entertainment across platforms should ideally balance drama with skill- and art-based content that offers some value to viewers.

Sourabh Raaj Jain’s reality TV experience

Interestingly, Sourabh is familiar with the reality-show format himself. He participated in Nach Baliye 9 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

The actor is currently seen in Sangamarmar, but remains best known for playing Lord Krishna in the 2013 television series Mahabharat.