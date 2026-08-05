LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Sourabh Raaj Jain Calls For ‘Reality Check’ On TV Shows, Says TRP Race Is Taking Entertainment ‘Too Low’

Sourabh Raaj Jain Calls For ‘Reality Check’ On TV Shows, Says TRP Race Is Taking Entertainment ‘Too Low’

Mahabharat actor Sourabh Raaj Jain has criticised the current reality TV landscape, arguing that the pursuit of TRPs is pushing shows towards content he describes as “oppressive” and “inhuman”.

Sourabh Raaj Jain (Photo:X)
Sourabh Raaj Jain (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-08-05 16:18 IST

Reality television has long thrived on drama, conflict and unpredictable moments, but Sourabh Raaj Jain believes the genre may be pushing its limits in the pursuit of ratings. The Mahabharat actor recently took to Instagram Stories to question the kind of content being served to television audiences. Without naming a particular show, Sourabh said he had initially been advised not to comment because the issue did not directly concern him professionally. However, he chose to speak up from what he described as a humanitarian perspective.

“Reality shows need to have a reality check,” he wrote, arguing that some programmes are going “insane” in their pursuit of TRPs. According to the actor, such content can no longer simply be dismissed as entertainment.

You Might Be Interested In

Sourabh Raaj Jain questions hosts and industry standards

In a second Instagram Story, Sourabh expressed concern over the responsibility of prominent hosts and those involved in producing such programmes. He described some of the content as “sick, oppressive, inhuman” and questioned how well-known hosts could allow certain situations to unfold on screen. He also raised concerns about the benchmark such shows are setting for the industry and viewers.

Sourabh Raaj Jain Calls For ‘Reality Check’ On TV Shows, Says TRP Race Is Taking Entertainment ‘Too Low’

While Sourabh did not name any programme, his comments arrive amid continuing online debates around the increasingly confrontational nature of television reality shows.

Sourabh Raaj Jain Calls For ‘Reality Check’ On TV Shows, Says TRP Race Is Taking Entertainment ‘Too Low’

Why did Sourabh clarify his OTT comment?

The actor later clarified that his criticism was specifically aimed at television and not reality shows streaming on OTT platforms. He pointed out that TRP ratings apply to television viewership, while suggesting that entertainment across platforms should ideally balance drama with skill- and art-based content that offers some value to viewers.

Sourabh Raaj Jain’s reality TV experience

Interestingly, Sourabh is familiar with the reality-show format himself. He participated in Nach Baliye 9 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

The actor is currently seen in Sangamarmar, but remains best known for playing Lord Krishna in the 2013 television series Mahabharat.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sourabh Raaj Jain Calls For ‘Reality Check’ On TV Shows, Says TRP Race Is Taking Entertainment ‘Too Low’
Tags: Sourabh Raaj Jain

RELATED News

Tabu’s AI Misuse Case Explained: Why The Actress Has Approached Delhi High Court

Before Lock Upp 2 Grand Finale: 7 Secrets And Confessions That Shocked The Internet This Season

Ramayana Controversy: Nikita Rawal Calls For Boycott Of Ranbir Kapoor, Says His ‘Personal Character’ Doesn’t Justify Lord Ram Role

Aamrapali Dubey Tells Nirahua She Wants To Adopt A Daughter Before Marriage; His Reaction Wins Hearts

Preity Zinta Returns To Bollywood After 8 Years With Batwara 1947, Opens Up On Motherhood, Family And Her Comeback: ‘Didn’t Miss…’

LATEST NEWS

Aastha Spintex Stock price up 10% on Rs. 51.46 crore order book for Falcon Yarns

RVUNL Rajasthan Recruitment 2026: Apply Before August 25 For 2005 Posts; Check Eligibility, Dates & Selection Process Here

Nico Digital Drives Integrated Communications Strategy for Shyam Steel’s Landmark Industrial Expansion in West Bengal

Serving ADGP Declares Sickle Cell Carrier Status on Public Stage, Pushes Premarital Screening

Sourabh Raaj Jain Calls For ‘Reality Check’ On TV Shows, Says TRP Race Is Taking Entertainment ‘Too Low’

Neeraj Chopra Opens Up on 10-Month Injury Struggle After Commonwealth Games 2026 Silver Medal

Seeking Justice After Alleged Rape, Pregnant Woman Forced To Lick Spit By Panchayat In Bihar’s Begusarai

Class 9 Students Thrashed by Seniors With Cricket Bat For Opposing Ragging In Odisha School Hostel

Free Laptops, Gold, AI Skills: Why Vijay’s First Tamil Nadu Budget Is Grabbing Eyeballs

IND vs AUS: Why Have Australia Decided Against Practice Match In India Ahead Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy? Andrew McDonald Reveals

Sourabh Raaj Jain Calls For ‘Reality Check’ On TV Shows, Says TRP Race Is Taking Entertainment ‘Too Low’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sourabh Raaj Jain Calls For ‘Reality Check’ On TV Shows, Says TRP Race Is Taking Entertainment ‘Too Low’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sourabh Raaj Jain Calls For ‘Reality Check’ On TV Shows, Says TRP Race Is Taking Entertainment ‘Too Low’
Sourabh Raaj Jain Calls For ‘Reality Check’ On TV Shows, Says TRP Race Is Taking Entertainment ‘Too Low’
Sourabh Raaj Jain Calls For ‘Reality Check’ On TV Shows, Says TRP Race Is Taking Entertainment ‘Too Low’
Sourabh Raaj Jain Calls For ‘Reality Check’ On TV Shows, Says TRP Race Is Taking Entertainment ‘Too Low’

QUICK LINKS