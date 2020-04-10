Coronavirus outbreak: Sourabh Raaj Jain opens up about the importance of mental health during the time of crises. Read the entire interview below—

Coronavirus outbreak: This won’t be wrong to say that coronavirus has brought the entire world to a standstill. Though, the government is taking all the necessary measures to inform, educate people about all the precautions about COVID-19, the negative point associated with this outbreak is the level of fear and anxiety raising in the minds of the people due to the increasing number of cases.

During this time, it is very important for every citizen of the country to be fit not just physically but mentally. Discussing the same subject, recently Nach Baliye 9 contestant Sourabh Raaj Jain revealed that it is the mental health that can truly help the people to face the problem like a warrior. He added that the people are getting depressed and are anxiously seeing the news should talk to their loved ones about their feelings and opinions.

He added that the best solution for people getting in panic mode is diverting your minds with your favorite hobbies. Even exercising and Yoga and help your mind and body to get relaxed. He revealed that in his case, he has his children and his pets who keep him busy the whole day.

On the professional front, Sourabh Raaj Jain is best known for his role in mythological shows like Mahabharat, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Jai Shri Krishna and Mahakali– Anth hi Aarambh hai. Further, he was last seen in Nach Baliye season 9 with his wife Riddhima Saurabh Jain.

