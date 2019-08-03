Mission Mangal: Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly recently shared his views on the Bengali promo of the film Mission Mangal. Sourav praised the promo and quoted that he salutes the courage and strength of the team. Take a look at the tweet–

Mission Mangal: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is all set for his upcoming science fiction film Mission Mangal. The much-awaited film will release on 73rd Independence Day and the entire team is leaving no chance to promote the film. Recently, the makers of the team revealed a promo of the film titled Yeh Sindoor in Marathi, Punjabi, Bengali and Gujarati. The idea behind launching the promo in various language was science has no barrier in terms of language and culture.

Recently, former cricketer, Sourav Ganguly expressed his views on Twitter and praised the Bengali promo. Further, he quoted that he salutes the strength, grace, courage and spirit of women in the team who believe that– sky is not the limit. After which Khiladi actor also responded on the cricketer’s tweet and quoted that Mission Mangal is a small tribute to the strong women in science.

Further, Akshay Kumar also said that forgive him for his errors in the promo. Not only Saurav, many Bollywood stars like Riteish Deshmukh, Gippy Grewal, Paresh Rawal also praised Akshay Kumar and lauded the actor for reciting the poem in four languages.

Thank you dada.

The language of science is universal. It has no religion. No colour. No gender. No boundaries. Here’s my small tribute to the amazing women in science. Please do forgive me for any errors 🙏🏻 https://t.co/XGg1fj0AIN — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 2, 2019

Watch the promo of the film here–

Talking about the film, Mission Mangal is a story of struggles of scientists who are behind India’s space mission – Mars Orbiter Mission. The film is directed by Jagan Shakti and also features Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Sharmin Joshi, Kriti Kulhari in lead roles.

Moreover, the film also clashes with John Abraham’s film Batla House which is an action thriller film based on 2008 encounter– Operation Batla House at the box office. However, it will be interesting to see which film performs better at the box office on August 15.

