South Actress Abhinaya Announces Engagement, Reveals 15-Year Love Story With Childhood Friend

Actress Abhinaya announces engagement, revealing her 15-year love story with her childhood friend. Shares heartfelt post and flaunts her diamond ring.

Popular South actress Abhinaya recently took to social media to share the joyous news of her engagement. While keeping her fiancé’s identity a mystery, the Pani actress posted a candid photo capturing the special moment, along with a heartfelt caption expressing her excitement.

Abhinaya Shares a Special Moment from Her Engagement

On Instagram, Abhinaya posted a picture featuring her hand and her fiancé’s as they rang a temple bell together, symbolizing their blessings for a new beginning. The image also showcased their elegant engagement rings, both adorned with dazzling diamond centerpieces.

Along with the post, she penned an emotional note: “Ring the bells, count the blessings—forever starts today! #Engaged #BellsAndBlessings”

Abhinaya’s Fiancé Is Her Childhood Friend—A Love Story Spanning 15 Years

According to On Manorama, Abhinaya’s fiancé is none other than her childhood friend. The couple, who have been in a relationship for 15 years, are now set to embark on their new journey as husband and wife.

Previously, in an interview, the actress had spoken about her long-lasting love story, revealing how deeply connected she is with her partner. “I am in a relationship. I have a boyfriend. We have been childhood friends, and our love has lasted for 15 years. He is my closest friend. I can talk to him about anything, and he listens without judgment. Our love grew through conversations,” she shared.

From ‘Naadodigal’ to ‘Pani’—Abhinaya’s Journey in Cinema

Abhinaya made her acting debut in 2009 with the Tamil film Naadodigal, where she starred alongside Sasikumar and Vijay Vasanth. Her impressive performance earned her widespread recognition and opened doors to multiple film opportunities.

Most recently, she gained popularity for her role in the Malayalam film Pani, in which she played Joju George’s on-screen wife.

Abhinaya’s Link-Up Rumors with Vishal—Here’s the Truth

Over the years, the actress was speculated to be romantically involved with Madha Gaja Raja star Vishal. However, she has firmly denied these claims, clarifying that their connection was strictly professional, as they had co-starred in a few films together.

With her engagement news now making waves, fans are eagerly awaiting more updates about Abhinaya’s wedding plans.

