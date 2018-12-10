Enjoying a massive fan following of 8.9 million followers on Instagram, Kajal Aggarwal keeps on treating her fans with her hot and sexy photos. Recently, Kajal took to her official Instagram handle to share her pictures from her latest photoshoot. Dressed in a baby pink frilled dress, kajal looks mesmerising as she poses for the camera. She has complemented her look with Kohled eyes and glossy pink lipstick.

South star Kajal Aggarwal is known for her sexy dance moves and her drop dead gorgeous looks has taken Instagram by storm with her latest pictures. Kajal started her acting career with Aishwarya Rai and Vivek Oberoi in Kyun Ho Gaya Na! In the movie, Kajal plays the role of a childhood friend of Aishwarya Rai. The movie was a blockbuster hit of 2005 and was the highest grossing movie of the year. However, Kajal got her breakthrough with Lakshmi Kalyanam in 2007 an in the very same year starred in the box office hit Chandamama which got her recognition.

Enjoying a massive fan following of 8.9 million followers on Instagram, Kajal Aggarwal keeps on treating her fans with her hot and sexy photos. Recently, Kajal took to her official Instagram handle to share her pictures from her latest photoshoot. Dressed in a baby pink frilled dress, kajal looks mesmerising as she poses for the camera. She has complemented her look with Kohled eyes and glossy pink lipstick. Her picture has garnered hundreds and thousands of likes and the comments section is flooded with compliments.

Currently, Kajal Aggarwal is riding high on the success of her latest movie Kavacham opposite Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda. Kajal will be next seen opposite South fame Kamal Haasan, interestingly Indian 2 will be the last movie of Kamal Hassan so the movie is already creating a buzz among fans.

