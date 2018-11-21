The social media sensation Tamanna took to her official Instagram handle to share her pictures from the sets of Next Enti where she is re-enacting the iconic Baahubali pose with Bhallaldev - Rana Daggubati and her co-stars from her upcoming flick Sundeep Kishan and Navdeep.

One of the most bankable and famous actresses of the south industry Tamannah Bhatia has taken social media by storm with her latest pictures. The diva is currently promoting her upcoming flick Next Enti opposite Sundeep Kishan. In the movie, she will play the role of a modern girl who falls in love with a playboy- Sundeep Kishan. The movie is all set to hit the silver screens in December 2018.

Talking about the picture Tamanna is dressed in all white attire in a white pencil skirt and a printed half sleeves white t-shirt. She has complemented her casual look with kohled eyes and nude lipstick. Check out their picture from No 1 Yaari with Rana Daggubati:

Tamanna has been honored with many awards for her amazing performance in Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion among which she has also been presented with the Best Actress Award for her performamce in 100% love. Check out the teaser of Next Enti? here:

