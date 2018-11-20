Tamanna is posing with her childhood best friend Shruti Haasan, daughter of Tollywood fame Kamal Haasan. Dressed in a white sweater and light blue jeans, she has captioned her picture as Distance, time, space nothing matters when you meet your best friend, even if it is from the airport to airport. The picture has garnered 117,738 likes in a span of just 3 hours.

Currently, Tamanna Bhatia is promoting her upcoming Tollywood flick Next Enti opposite Navdeep and Sandeep Kishan. The movie is bankrolled under the banner T-series. Helmed by Fanna director Kunal Kohli, who will be seen making her his south debut with his film Next Enti. In the movie, Tamanna will play the role of a modern girl who falls in love with a playboy. Whereas the Srimanthudu actress Shruti Haasan has been away from the movies for a time now. Take a look at their airport pictures here:

100% love actress Tamanna Bhatia made her acting debut at the age of 15 with Chand Sa Roshan Chehra in Abhijeet Sawant’s song Lafzon Main from the album Aapka Abhijeet back in 2005.

