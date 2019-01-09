Arjun Rampal Gabriella Demetriades Instagram photos: Hot hunk Arjun Rampal. who lately has been purportedly dating South African model Gabriella Demetriades was seen in latter's latest Instagram page, which she posted on Wednesday, January 9. Gabby has as many as 297k followers on her official Instagram page. Her Instagram stories are full of food, intense workout sessions, Arjun of course and her best friend Diva Dhawan.

The cuties recently also went on a vacation to Kashmir

Arjun Rampal Gabriella Demetriades Instagram photos: Hot hunk Arjun Rampal. who lately has been purportedly dating South African model Gabriella Demetriades was seen in latter’s latest Instagram page, which she posted on Wednesday, January 9. In the photo, Gabby shared a frame with Arjun, in which she was seen wearing a dark green shimmery dress, while Arjun was all decked up in a back and white suit.

Earlier Arjun shared a photo with Gabby on his official Instagram page, but with a comical caption, which read, “At a wedding, not mine!!!” Meanwhile, Gabby often shares photos with Arjun on her Instagram story. The latest couple and their photos have been hitting a lot of headlines. The cuties recently also went on a vacation to Kashmir.

To all those who do not know who is Gabriella Demetriades, this hottie appeared in a music video with Aditya Narayan. The name of the track is Tu Hi Pyar Hai.

Besides that, she also featured in the film titled Sonali Cable. In 2015 she was seen in Telugu-Tamil language named Oopiri.

Gabby has as many as 297k followers on her official Instagram page. Her Instagram stories are full of food, intense workout sessions, Arjun of course and her best friend Diva Dhawan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More