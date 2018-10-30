Shakeela is and was One of the most bankable and famous actresses of the Tollywood industry. In the Biopic, Richa Chadha will be featuring as Shakeela. Before commencing the film's shooting Richa met Shakeela in Bangalore to understand the nuances, her body language, how she carries herself, her personality among other things.

Shakeela, who was one of the most popular adult stars of the 90s will be seen making a cameo in her biopic directed by Indrajit Lankesh. In the Biopic, Richa Chadha will be featuring as Shakeela. Before commencing the film’s shooting Richa met Shakeela in Bangalore to understand the nuances, her body language, how she carries herself, her personality among other things. This isn’t the first time Lankesh is working with Shaakela, they have done a movie back in 2003 which had sparked an interest in Lankesh to make another film starring the south Indian actress.

Her popularity was so immense in the 90s’ that the filmmakers who went bankrupt could earn money in mere seconds just after the release. Her acting could pull in the crowds to cinema halls even after weeks of the release and even the biggest South Indian superstars were puzzled whether to release their films or not in competition with a Shakeela film.

In an interview with leading daily, Indrajit Lankesh said that every girl and woman should see her story to know what she went through to become an actress. To know about her hardships and the rough patches of her life when she couldn't bag any movies.

