South Korean Actor Kim Soo Hyun Accused Of ‘Secret’ 6 Year Romance With Kim Sae Ron When She Was A ‘Minor’: The Controversy Explained

The YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute, known for its exposés on Korean celebrities, released a video featuring an alleged statement against Kim Soo Hyun from Kim Sae Ron’s aunt.

Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, issued a statement denying all allegations. They said, "the claims made by Garosero Research Institute regarding Kim Soo Hyun on YouTube today are completely false."

South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun has found himself at the center of a major controversy following the tragic passing of actress Kim Sae Ron. A YouTube channel recently alleged that the two were in a secret romantic relationship for six years, starting when Kim Sae Ron was just 15 years old. The accusations, which gained widespread traction online, have been met with strong denials from Kim Soo Hyun and his agency, Gold Medalist.

The situation has escalated with legal threats, counter-accusations, and deep public scrutiny, raising questions about privacy, media ethics, and cyberbullying in the entertainment industry. Here’s a detailed breakdown of everything that has happened so far.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Allegations: What Did Garosero Research Institute Claim?

On March 10, 2025, the controversial YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute, known for its exposés on Korean celebrities and political figures, released a video featuring an alleged statement from Kim Sae Ron’s aunt.

According to allegations made by the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute, Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron were secretly involved in a six-year relationship from November 19, 2015, to July 7, 2021. The claim, which has sparked intense online debate, suggests that their relationship began when Kim Sae Ron was only 15 years old, while Kim Soo Hyun was 27.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Further fueling speculation, reports indicate that in March 2024, Kim Sae Ron had planned to publicly reveal their relationship through a social media post, but she later deleted it under unclear circumstances. Adding to the controversy, it is alleged that Kim Soo Hyun began distancing himself from Kim Sae Ron following her DUI scandal in May 2022, which significantly impacted her career.

Moreover, his agency, Gold Medalist, has been accused of mistreating Kim Sae Ron, reportedly forcing her to repay 700 million won before her untimely passing. The fact that she passed away on February 16, 2025, a date that coincided with Kim Soo Hyun’s birthday, has only intensified speculation.

In the video, the YouTuber stated, “Kim Sae Ron wanted to share her truth, but she was silenced. She was preparing to expose her six-year relationship with Kim Soo Hyun, but she was pressured into deleting everything.”

The claims quickly spread across Korean and international social media platforms, fueling debates among netizens.

Kim Soo Hyun’s Response, “False and Malicious Rumors”

Within hours of the video going viral, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, issued a statement denying all allegations.

“The claims made by Garosero Research Institute regarding Kim Soo Hyun on YouTube today are completely false. The allegations of a six-year relationship, our supposed mistreatment of Kim Sae Ron, and any other baseless rumors are entirely fabricated.”

The agency condemned the spread of false information, calling it a form of “cyber harassment” against both Kim Soo Hyun and the late Kim Sae Ron.

Gold Medalist also stated, “We will pursue the strongest legal action against those responsible for spreading these malicious and defamatory claims.”

Additionally, Kim Soo Hyun’s representatives urged the public and media to stop amplifying the false narrative out of respect for Kim Sae Ron’s passing.

Kim Sae Ron’s Deleted Post: Was There Any Proof of the Relationship?

One of the most discussed aspects of the controversy is Kim Sae Ron’s deleted Instagram post from March 2024.

Reports suggest that she posted a selfie with Kim Soo Hyun before quickly taking it down. This fueled speculation that she had intended to publicly acknowledge their past relationship. However, there is no confirmed evidence that the photo was related to the alleged romance.

According to sources close to Kim Sae Ron, she had been struggling financially and emotionally after her DUI scandal in 2022, which led to her leaving Gold Medalist in December 2022.

A Friend of Kim Sae Ron Stated, “She was going through a lot. She had issues with money, and people were turning their backs on her. But she never spoke about any relationship with Kim Soo Hyun.”

Garosero Research Institute’s Defiance: “Sue Us If You Dare”

Despite Kim Soo Hyun’s legal threats, Garosero Research Institute has refused to back down, even mocking his response.

In a follow-up post, they said, “Legal action? Even BTS once said they would take ‘legal action’ against us, but they all enlisted in the army instead. Kim Soo Hyun, who’s only popular in China, thinks he can take us down? Hilarious.”

They further challenged Gold Medalist to sue them, claiming that their information came directly from Kim Sae Ron’s family.

“If we’re lying, why not sue Kim Sae Ron’s family too? We have direct interviews with them.”

Internet Reacts

On Korean social media, many netizens expressed anger over the rumors:

“This is disgusting. Let Kim Sae Ron rest in peace!”

“Garosero is just trying to get views. They have no evidence.”

“Why did Kim Soo Hyun’s agency demand 700 million won from her? Something is off here.”

With Kim Soo Hyun’s agency promising strict legal action, it remains to be seen whether Garosero Research Institute will face defamation lawsuits.

ALSO READ: How Did Wheesung Die? South Korean Singer, 43, Found Dead At Home