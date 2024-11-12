Home
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
South Korean Actor Song Jae Rim Passes Away At 39: Cause Of Death, Funeral Details

South Korean actor Song Jae Rim passed away on Tuesday, November 12, at the age of 39. He was found deceased in an apartment located in Seoul's Seongdong District.

South Korean Actor Song Jae Rim Passes Away At 39: Cause Of Death, Funeral Details

South Korean actor Song Jae Rim passed away on Tuesday, November 12, at the age of 39. According to Soompi, he was found deceased in an apartment located in Seoul’s Seongdong District. The cause of death remains unknown, and the police have launched an investigation.

Who was Song Jae Rim?

Born in 1985, Song Jae Rim began his acting career with the 2009 film Actresses and gained fame with his role in the 2012 drama The Moon Embracing the Sun, where he starred alongside Kim Soo-hyun.

He subsequently appeared in various dramas, including Two Weeks, Unkind Ladies, and more recently Queen Woo.

Reports indicate that Song Jae Rim was found dead on the afternoon of November 12 KST in his apartment in Seongdong District, Seoul. A two-page letter was also reportedly discovered at the scene. Although the cause of death has not been confirmed, a police representative mentioned that no signs of foul play have been found at this stage of the investigation.

Song Jae Rim funeral

His funeral is being held at the Seoul Yeouido St. Mary’s Hospital funeral hall, with his family managing the arrangements. The funeral procession is planned for noon on November 14, and his final resting place will be the Seoul City Crematorium.

Rim, born in 1985, gained widespread recognition through the 2012 MBC drama The Moon Embracing the Sun. He later became popular for his roles in dramas and films such as Inspiring Generation, Two Weeks, Goodbye Mr. Black, Surfing House, I Wanna Your Song, Queen Woo, The Suspect, and Decoy. Additionally, he gained attention for appearing on We Got Married with actress Kim So Eun in 2014.

Latest projects

His latest project, My Military Valentine, premiered on an OTT platform in June of this year. He also made a guest appearance on MBC FM4U’s Good Morning FM in August to promote a play, where he mentioned taking exams to become certified in fragrance expertise and meat processing, humorously calling it “future husband training.”

The actor had been active in broadcasting until recently, the news of his passing has deeply saddened his fans. Additionally, the recent change in his social media handle to “A Long Journey Begins” has raised further questions about his sudden death.

Read More: Hundreds of Dev Patel Look-Alikes Gather In San Francisco

