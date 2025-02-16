South Korean Actress Kim Sae-ron Found Dead at 24

Acclaimed South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron has passed away at the age of 24. Authorities confirmed that she was found deceased in her home in Seoul’s Seongdong District on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Seoul Seongdong Police Station, a friend who was supposed to meet Kim Sae-ron discovered her unresponsive and immediately notified the authorities at approximately 5 p.m. KST. The police stated, “There were no signs of a break-in or any criminal activity. We are currently investigating the exact circumstances of her passing. We ask for the public’s understanding and request that speculation about the cause of death be avoided.”

Kim Sae-ron began her acting career as a child, debuting in the 2009 film A Brand New Life. She gained widespread recognition for her role in The Man from Nowhere (2010), starring alongside Won Bin. Over the years, she established herself as a talented actress with performances in films such as A Girl at My Door (2014) and the drama series Hi! School – Love On (2014). Her most recent work was in the 2023 Netflix series Bloodhounds.

Despite her professional success, Kim faced personal struggles. In May 2022, she was involved in a DUI incident in Seoul’s Gangnam District, which resulted in legal consequences and a temporary withdrawal from the entertainment industry. She was fined 20 million won and took a hiatus from acting following the controversy.

