Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

South Korean Actress Kim Sae-ron Found Dead at 24

Acclaimed South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron has passed away at the age of 24. Authorities confirmed that she was found deceased in her home in Seoul’s Seongdong District on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
South Korean Actress Kim Sae-ron Found Dead at 24


Acclaimed South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron has passed away at the age of 24. Authorities confirmed that she was found deceased in her home in Seoul’s Seongdong District on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to the Seoul Seongdong Police Station, a friend who was supposed to meet Kim Sae-ron discovered her unresponsive and immediately notified the authorities at approximately 5 p.m. KST. The police stated, “There were no signs of a break-in or any criminal activity. We are currently investigating the exact circumstances of her passing. We ask for the public’s understanding and request that speculation about the cause of death be avoided.”

Kim Sae-ron began her acting career as a child, debuting in the 2009 film A Brand New Life. She gained widespread recognition for her role in The Man from Nowhere (2010), starring alongside Won Bin. Over the years, she established herself as a talented actress with performances in films such as A Girl at My Door (2014) and the drama series Hi! School – Love On (2014). Her most recent work was in the 2023 Netflix series Bloodhounds.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite her professional success, Kim faced personal struggles. In May 2022, she was involved in a DUI incident in Seoul’s Gangnam District, which resulted in legal consequences and a temporary withdrawal from the entertainment industry. She was fined 20 million won and took a hiatus from acting following the controversy.

ALSO READ: Netflix Announces ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ OTT Release, Fans Question Urvashi Rautela’s Absence From Poster

Filed under

Kim Sae-ron south korea

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Arjun Kapoor & Bhumi Pednekar Kick Off ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ Promotions In Lucknow With A Cheerful Selfie

Arjun Kapoor & Bhumi Pednekar Kick Off ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ Promotions In Lucknow With...

Delhi BJP To Elect New CM On February 17, Swearing-In Likely On February 18

Delhi BJP To Elect New CM On February 17, Swearing-In Likely On February 18

Europe’s Battle-Tested Tube-Launched Drone ‘Warmate’ Spotted At Aero India 2025

Europe’s Battle-Tested Tube-Launched Drone ‘Warmate’ Spotted At Aero India 2025

IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals To Play First Two Matches In Visakhapatnam As BCCI Confirms Secondary Venues

IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals To Play First Two Matches In Visakhapatnam As BCCI Confirms Secondary...

Delhi BJP To Announce New Chief Minister Tomorrow At 3 PM In Legislature Party Meeting

Delhi BJP To Announce New Chief Minister Tomorrow At 3 PM In Legislature Party Meeting

Entertainment

Arjun Kapoor & Bhumi Pednekar Kick Off ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ Promotions In Lucknow With A Cheerful Selfie

Arjun Kapoor & Bhumi Pednekar Kick Off ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ Promotions In Lucknow With

Netflix Announces ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ OTT Release, Fans Question Urvashi Rautela’s Absence From Poster

Netflix Announces ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ OTT Release, Fans Question Urvashi Rautela’s Absence From Poster

Desi Bhabhi: The Viral Sensation Taking Over Social Media – Why Is It Trending On Google In India?

Desi Bhabhi: The Viral Sensation Taking Over Social Media – Why Is It Trending On

Actor Raghu Ram Summoned In Cyber Probe Over Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Remarks

Actor Raghu Ram Summoned In Cyber Probe Over Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Remarks

Chhaava Creates History: Surpasses Sky Force With Massive ₹33.10 Crore Debut, Breaks Multiple Records

Chhaava Creates History: Surpasses Sky Force With Massive ₹33.10 Crore Debut, Breaks Multiple Records

Lifestyle

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox