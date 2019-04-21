The untitled mega budget action-thriller movie which will be directed by debutant Narthan and produced by Gnanavel Raja under the Studio Green banner. The movie will star Gautham Karthik and Simbu aka STR in lead roles.

This Sunday, Tollywood superstar shared a tweet to share the news of his latest movie opposite star STR aka Simbu for the very first time. According to his tweet, he is very excited to share the screens with the star for the very first time. The Tollywood star started his acting career back in 2013 with Kadal and won many accolades the film. Some f his other films are- Yennamo Yedho, Hai Raja Vai, Rangoon, Ivan Thanthiran, Indrajith, Mr. Chandramouli, Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren, and many other films.

About an hour back Tamil superstar Gautham Kartik took to his official Instagram handle to share his upcoming action thriller film opposite STR aka Simbu. In the picture shared by the star, he said that he is super excited for this movie to work opposite super talented STR. The movie has been produced by Studio Green and helmed by Nathan. Take a look at the poster here:

Though the makers are yet to release more details about the film, it is being said that the movie will be a mega-budget action thriller drama film which will be directed by debutant Nathan and produced by Gnanvel Raja under the banner Studio Green. As per reports Tamil lyricist Madhan Karky also has been roped in for the film.

Tollywood actor Gautham Karthik on the work front has two films in the pipeline namely, Devarattam and Chella Pillai. Whereas on the other hand STR aka Simbu was last seen in Sundar C’s Vanthaa Rajavathaan Varuvaen and is currently filming Venkat Prabhu’s Maanadu and UR Jameel’s Maha.

On the other hand, STR aka Simbu featured in many films such as Kaaka Muttai, Vaalu, Osthe, Podaa Podi, Vaanam, Goa, Vallavan, Kaalai, Kovil, Kuththu, Dum, Alai, Dum, Kadhal Virus, Sabash BAbu, Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya and many more.

