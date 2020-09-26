Veteran singer, musician SP Balasubrahmanyam's cremation on Saturday, was held with full state honours at his farmhouse. He passed away yesterday at a private hospital in Chennai, he had been battling Covid 19 for over a month.

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palaniswami had announced yesterday that SPB’s cremation will be conducted with full state honours. The cremation was held on Saturday at the late musician’s Thamaraipakkam farmhouse.

It goes without saying that SP Balasubrahmanyam’s demise has dug a void in the lives of people associated with him and his music. Devastated upon SPB’s death, Ilayaraja has dropped a video where he says that he has nothing left to do now. Veteran filmmaker Barathiraja visited SPB on Friday morning while speaking to media he got really emotional and said that he was completely speechless. Kamal Hassan had also paid a visit to the late musician on Thursday and stated that SP Balasubrahmanyam was in a really bad condition.

Extending gratitude to those who prayed for his father’s swift recovery, SP Charan on Friday had said to media that his father breathed his last at 1.04 p.m.

On August 21, Charan had said to media that his father’s health was better and stable as he had tested negative for coronavirus. SP Subrahmanyam on 5th August himself posted a video on his Facebook page where he shared that he had tested positive for Coronavirus with mild symptoms. He added that he had been facing “discomfort” for two days and chest congestion along with cold and on-off fever.

